No Time to Die Aston Martin sells for over $3.2 million at charity auction
An Aston Martin DB5 used in 2021's No Time to Die raised over $3.2 million when it sold at auction in September, and every cent is going to charity.
Land Rover Defender Stunt Vehicles From No Time To Die Sell For Big Bucks At Auction
The latest installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, had people on the edge of their seats with incredible action scenes, and even better car chases. While the 2021 film was Daniel Craig's fifth and final stint as the world's most famous spy, it also granted the Land Rover Defender its cinematic debut.
Chinese Automaker Geely Purchases Minority Stake in Aston Martin
Aston MartinChina's largest private automaker Geely adds another automaker to its growing list of high-visibility nameplates.
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
Road & Track
The McLaren Artura Meets Spectacular Expectations
Ever wonder how real racers find that brake point? The best can push it by a hundredth of a second or even a thousandth. I’ve asked a few how they do it, and the answers vary. But the truth is, finding that precise brake point is as impossible to describe as entropy or string theory. The driver knows how much aero and grip his race car has and what angle and condition the tarmac is affording him. Then, and only then, the Chief Commander in the Sky tells the driver’s brain to tell his toe to press the brake now.
Road & Track
Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction
A collection of 131 classic cars, including some pristine racing and sports cars, spanning Ford to Bugatti to Mercedes, is going on the block at Broad Arrow Auctions in New York on October 14. While there’s no reserve for most of the collection, the total spent could reach up to around $30 million.
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
