fordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction

A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
Road & Track

The McLaren Artura Meets Spectacular Expectations

Ever wonder how real racers find that brake point? The best can push it by a hundredth of a second or even a thousandth. I’ve asked a few how they do it, and the answers vary. But the truth is, finding that precise brake point is as impossible to describe as entropy or string theory. The driver knows how much aero and grip his race car has and what angle and condition the tarmac is affording him. Then, and only then, the Chief Commander in the Sky tells the driver’s brain to tell his toe to press the brake now.
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease

The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
