ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Bay Watch announces Oyster Shell Bar Project to restore 2D Island in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Watch’s team of full-time staff and incredible volunteers work assiduously to protect our natural environment. On October 13 and 14, Tampa Bay Watch will install an Oyster Shell Bar around 2D Island. Back in May, 5 tons of fossilized shell was delivered for Tampa Bay Watch’s restoration project in Hillsborough Bay.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Historic Ybor City club announces event to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay

A space for Power Truth and Love in Historic Ybor City is hosting a high energy evening for a good cause on October 7. PTL in Ybor City teams up with Feeding Tampa Bay to assist in hurricane relief efforts. Tickets for the SNBRN Summer/Fall Tour purchased will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Survivor's guilt after Hurricane Ian

Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Vinik
thatssotampa.com

13 Ugly Men announce a wild Halloween costume party at The Cuban Club

It’s officially spooky season, and there’s a autumnal chill in the air in the city of Tampa. It feels like the perfect time to get that Halloween costume together. If you’re looking for a worthwhile excuse to rock a hauntingly fantastic costume, then be sure to get your tickets to the 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party on October 22 at The Cuban Club in Historic Ybor City. This event has been one of the organization’s biggest parties for decades, and it raises money and awareness for local benefitting charities.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Lightning#Buccaneers#Disaster Relief#Southwest Florida#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Lightning Owner#The Lightning Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy