4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Bay Watch announces Oyster Shell Bar Project to restore 2D Island in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Watch’s team of full-time staff and incredible volunteers work assiduously to protect our natural environment. On October 13 and 14, Tampa Bay Watch will install an Oyster Shell Bar around 2D Island. Back in May, 5 tons of fossilized shell was delivered for Tampa Bay Watch’s restoration project in Hillsborough Bay.
thatssotampa.com
Historic Ybor City club announces event to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay
A space for Power Truth and Love in Historic Ybor City is hosting a high energy evening for a good cause on October 7. PTL in Ybor City teams up with Feeding Tampa Bay to assist in hurricane relief efforts. Tickets for the SNBRN Summer/Fall Tour purchased will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
10NEWS
Here's who's eligible for federal disaster assistance in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Florida due to Hurricane Ian last week, preparing the region to receive federal assistance in the aftermath of the storm. While Individual assistance has been declared by the president for people in the most affected regions, including the...
fox13news.com
Survivor's guilt after Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged.
thatssotampa.com
13 Ugly Men announce a wild Halloween costume party at The Cuban Club
It’s officially spooky season, and there’s a autumnal chill in the air in the city of Tampa. It feels like the perfect time to get that Halloween costume together. If you’re looking for a worthwhile excuse to rock a hauntingly fantastic costume, then be sure to get your tickets to the 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party on October 22 at The Cuban Club in Historic Ybor City. This event has been one of the organization’s biggest parties for decades, and it raises money and awareness for local benefitting charities.
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
Tampa woman is mystery recruiter tied to DeSantis’ migrant flights: reports
Sheriff’s office spokesman Johnny Garcia said in a statement Monday the office had not confirmed or identified any persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. Asked about Huerta, Garcia had told the Express-News, “We are not publicly identifying anybody.”
Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
DeSantis defends early hurricane response as questions mount over evacuations
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
“I’m convinced that geographically we’re incapable of being hit with a storm. It just never seems to happen,” St. Petersburg resident Leonard McCue told the Washington Post in 2017 following Hurricane Irma.
Thousands in Hillsborough County without power 3 days after Hurricane Ian
Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are still without power Saturday as crews work around the clock to restore electricity.
TECO power restoration efforts to continue throughout the weekend after Hurricane Ian
The main concern for hundreds of thousands of people in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian is just getting the lights back on.
John Mellencamp will play three nights in Clearwater next spring
The shows happen over Valentine's Day weekend.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
