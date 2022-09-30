ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

Louis Said He Doesn't Have Zayn's Phone Number Anymore

One Direction still has a whole lotta history, and the boy band’s relationship with each other has changed a lot over the years. The most recent piece of intel came courtesy of Louis Tomlinson, who dropped some juicy details about where the five pop stars currently stand during a Sept. 26 interview on The Zach Sang Show. Although the boys were inseparable during their 1D days, Louis Tomlinson revealed he doesn’t even have Zayn Malik’s phone number anymore... but he’s still hopeful they’ll reconnect sometime in the future.
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Zayn Malik
Louis Tomlinson
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
People

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors

Williams and York shared the news via an interview with The Guardian about Paramore's upcoming sixth album This Is Why Paramore is back with new music — and a romance between two of its members. In a new interview with The Guardian to promote the alternative band's new single "This Is Why" and forthcoming album of the same name, vocalist Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York confirmed they're dating after more than two years of romance rumors. The couple didn't share any further details about their relationship with the publication,...
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
disneydining.com

Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years

The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’

If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
International Business Times

Mel C Almost Got Kicked Out Of Spice Girls After Victoria Beckham Falling-Out

Mel C talked about the falling-out she had with Victoria Beckham that almost led her to be booted out of the girl group, Spice Girls. Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, opened up about the years she had with the popular British girl group Spice Girls in her memoir "The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl." She also spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City about an incident that happened early on in the group's iconic late '90s run.
