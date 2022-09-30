Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Here's What Louis Tomlinson Has to Say About His Relationship With Zayn Malik
"I don't know if I'm mature enough now" Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about his relationship with his former bandmate Zayn Malik. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Zach Sang Show," the 30-year-old singer commented on his relationship with Malik and where the two stand. "You'd have to...
Elite Daily
Louis Said He Doesn't Have Zayn's Phone Number Anymore
One Direction still has a whole lotta history, and the boy band’s relationship with each other has changed a lot over the years. The most recent piece of intel came courtesy of Louis Tomlinson, who dropped some juicy details about where the five pop stars currently stand during a Sept. 26 interview on The Zach Sang Show. Although the boys were inseparable during their 1D days, Louis Tomlinson revealed he doesn’t even have Zayn Malik’s phone number anymore... but he’s still hopeful they’ll reconnect sometime in the future.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors
Williams and York shared the news via an interview with The Guardian about Paramore's upcoming sixth album This Is Why Paramore is back with new music — and a romance between two of its members. In a new interview with The Guardian to promote the alternative band's new single "This Is Why" and forthcoming album of the same name, vocalist Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York confirmed they're dating after more than two years of romance rumors. The couple didn't share any further details about their relationship with the publication,...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Gwen Stefani Shines in Pink Sequin Bralette & Skirt Set With Tulle Pumps for Pictionary With Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallon
Gwen Stefani teamed up with Gigi Hadid to play expert-level Pictionary on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton. The episode aired yesterday saw the group competing to solve football related questions. Stefani wore a whimsical Jonathan Simkai set and pink heels. The “Rich Girl” songstress stepped on stage in a pink top fitted with square sequins, and a matching skirt. Underneath the two-piece, Stefani wore a black mesh garment that peaked through all the iridescent shimmer and down her legs. Gwen Stefani poses backstage ‘The Tonight Show’ on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Accompanying the whimsical set, Stefani accessorized...
Gwen Stefani Sparkles in Barbiecore Shirt Dress & Gucci Boots for Grand Ole Opry Performance with Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani made a dazzling entrance for her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry with her husband Blake Shelton in Nashville last weekend. The couple sang their duet “Nobody But You,” from Shelton’s compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which was released in December 2019.
disneydining.com
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Reveals What She First Thought Of Blake Shelton’s Country Twang
Gwen Stefani made a hilarious admission on The Voice about what she first thought of husband Blake Shelton's country twang.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Always Been Plagued by Cheating Rumors
With the new cheating allegations involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, his marriage to Behati Prinsloo is being scrutinized. On Monday, Stroh posted a TikTok exposing their alleged affair and Instagram DMs. Meanwhile, Levine posted a statement to Instagram where he denied having an...
Taylor Swift & Drake Reportedly Made A Song In 2017 That Will Be Released On New ‘Reputation’
If the headlines of their queen Taylor Swift dropping a new album called Midnights in October wasn’t enough for the Swifties, perhaps the report that she has a “secret” collaboration with Drake coming soon will do the trick. The Grammy winner is said to be including the ditty, which was allegedly written in 2017 for Taylor’s Reputation album, on her upcoming remastered edition of the record, according to The Sun.
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
International Business Times
Mel C Almost Got Kicked Out Of Spice Girls After Victoria Beckham Falling-Out
Mel C talked about the falling-out she had with Victoria Beckham that almost led her to be booted out of the girl group, Spice Girls. Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, opened up about the years she had with the popular British girl group Spice Girls in her memoir "The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl." She also spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City about an incident that happened early on in the group's iconic late '90s run.
