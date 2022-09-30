ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back popular pumpkin pie

SAN ANTONIO — It's the unofficial start to the holiday season! Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced the return of its famous pumpkin pie on Monday. The restaurant posted a picture of the pie on its social media pages, with the caption "Happy return of Pumpkin Pie to those who celebrate! Comment below if you think it should be a national holiday."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Dog#Inflation#Consumer Goods#Ktsa News#Rover Com#Americans
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy