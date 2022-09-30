The hidden burden of medical testing: public views and experiences of COVID-19 testing as a social and ethical process

Read full article on original website
‘Perilous’ shortage of homecare workers leaves patients trapped in hospitals
Exclusive: almost one in four people unable to be discharged were waiting for home care, data reveals
Kwasi Kwarteng suggests champagne reception was a mistake after confirming U-turn on 45p tax rate plan – live
Chancellor says donor reception ‘wasn’t the best way to go’ after confirming government will abandon plan to scrap top tax rate
Probing SARS-CoV-2-positive plasma to identify potential factors correlating with mild COVID-19 in Ghana, West Africa
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 370 (2022) Cite this article. West Africa has recorded a relatively higher proportion of asymptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases than the rest of the world, and West Africa-specific host factors could play a role in this discrepancy. Here, we assessed the association between COVID-19 severity among Ghanaians with their immune profiles and ABO blood groups.
Rational design of an essential diagnostics network to support Universal Health Coverage: a modeling analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1224 (2022) Cite this article. Diagnostic investigations, including pathology and laboratory medicine (PALM) and radiology, have been largely absent from international strategies such as the Sustainable Development Goals. Further, there is little international guidance on which health system tiers different diagnostics should be placed, a critical step in developing a country-level diagnostics network. We describe a modeling strategy to produce tier-specific diagnostic recommendations based on disease burden, current treatment pathways, and existing infrastructure in a country.
Care pathways at end-of-life for cancer decedents: registry based analyses of the living situation, healthcare utilization and costs for all cancer decedents in Norway in 2009-2013 during their last 6 months of life
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1221 (2022) Cite this article. Research on end-of-life care is often fragmented, focusing on one level of healthcare or on a particular patient subgroup. Our aim was to describe the complete care pathways of all cancer decedents in Norway during the last six months of life.
Pound rallies on 45p tax rate U-turn; recession fears mount – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Psychometric validation of a chinese version of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale: a cross-sectional study
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 765 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in many countries; however, a sufficient vaccine coverage rate is not guaranteed due to vaccine hesitancy. To improve the uptake rate of COVID-19 vaccine, it is essential to evaluate the rate of vaccine hesitancy and explore relevant factors in different populations. An urgent need is to measure COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among different population groups, hence a validated scale for measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is necessary. The present study aims to validate the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy scale among different populations in China and to provide a scale measuring COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with satisfactory reliability and validity.
The clusters of health-risk behaviours and mental wellbeing and their sociodemographic correlates: a study of 15,366 ASEAN university students
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1840 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated, through cluster analysis, the associations between behavioural characteristics, mental wellbeing, demographic characteristics, and health among university students in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) University Network – Health Promotion Network (AUN-HPN) member universities.
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
Health and social services should be designed to be sensitive to people's shame, experts urge
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
Data harnessing to nurture the human mind for a tailored approach to the child
Big data in pediatrics is an ocean of structured and unstructured data. Big data analysis helps to dive into the ocean of data to filter out information that can guide pediatricians in their decision making, precision diagnosis, and targeted therapy. In addition, big data and its analysis have helped in the surveillance, prevention, and performance of the health system. There has been a considerable amount of work in pediatrics that we have tried to highlight in this review and some of it has been already incorporated into the health system. Work in specialties of pediatrics is still forthcoming with the creation of a common data model and amalgamation of the huge "omics" database. The physicians entrusted with the care of children must be aware of the outcome so that they can play a role to ensure that big data algorithms have a clinically relevant effect in improving the health of their patients. They will apply the outcome of big data and its analysis in patient care through clinical algorithms or with the help of embedded clinical support alerts from the electronic medical records.
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.48 Billion By 2028 | Reports and Data
“Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market”. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2028. The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution market size was USD 0.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
Wastewater monitoring is the ‘public health dream’ that helped fight COVID. But it also raises big ethical questions about privacy and consent
Scientists have spent an inordinate amount of time during the COVID pandemic sifting through sewage—an attempt to consult the so-called “oracle in the toilet” as to what the virus holds next. Their goal: trace the level of COVID in human waste to gauge its spread in individual...
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
The Gap Between Insight and Action: Causes and Responses
Interpretation is something humans do continually and automatically. Channeling everything into language is one way this habit blocks change. Intellectual skills and outputs are often valued more than practical ones, so the causal chain from action to insight is easily neglected. Both these biases can be counteracted by simple behavioural...
South African universities need to better support doctoral supervisors
South Africa’s government has ambitious plans for doctoral education. The country aims to increase its output to 5,000 doctorates annually by 2030. In 2013, the figure stood at 2,051; by 2019 it was up to 3,445. It also wants 75% of all academics employed at universities to hold a...
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
