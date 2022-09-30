ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital 00:20

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset .

A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported.

We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.

