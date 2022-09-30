ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

