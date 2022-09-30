Read full article on original website
Zombies, Axe Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Carnival Games: New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Rules New England’s Fall Fun
It's safe to say that New England prides itself on fall festivals. Anything fall is our total domain, and we will always own it. That's why our festivals are so huge, attracting tens of thousands for just a single day event. That's crazy fun, for sure. One of the biggest...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
Lights, Camera Action — NH Film Festival Returns Thursday
The curtain goes up on the 20th New Hampshire Film Festival Thursday after two years off with over 140 films over four days along with panels and parties. Festival executive director Nicole Gregg, her team and the volunteers are excited to return with an all-in person event after a hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
‘Hocus Pocus’ is Not a Good Holiday Movie Just Because It Takes Place in Salem, Massachusetts
Okay, I fully understand that I may lose some fans, friends, and family for what you are about to read...but that is okay. Sometimes public opinions get taken so far that other opinions, though maybe right, are left to be forgotten about or not even acknowledged. Like that Hocus Pocus...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
This Board Game Allows You to Tour Salem Without Crowds From Your House
Of course, Salem has many visitors throughout the year, but we all know that it is a crazy time to visit Salem, Massachusetts, in the Fall months. All the tourists are out in full force, flooding the streets, ready to see all that Salem offers. There is so much history and you can explore it with all the museums and just by walking around.
To the Halloween Buzzkills Who Say You Shouldn’t Visit Salem, MA, in October
Last October, yours truly visited Salem, Massachusetts, for the first time with a friend. The day was not only incredibly fun and memorable, but a true highlight of the Halloween and fall season. We both had an absolute blast. However, after going on Facebook recently to ask for your tips...
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Trolley in Kennebunkport, Maine
Talk about Instagram-worthy photos, and more importantly, fall New England fun. 'Tis the season for every kind of pumpkin adventure you can think of with friends and family, and this is an absolute must. The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, is elated for its 24th Annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley....
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
iheart.com
Andover Man Jumps In Charles River After His Phone Fall In, Finds 10 More
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — When people hear the tragic sound of their phone hitting the Charles River it typically follows with anger and then acceptance that they will never see it again... until one man decided to go Apple bobbing. WBZ's Matt Shearer spoke with the man who...
