Rep. Schrier says Dem spending 'rescued our economy,' despite inflation reaching 40-year high
Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier, who is seeking re-election this fall, said that the Democrats recent spending "rescued" the economy, despite inflation
Stacey Abrams claims on CNN she's 'never denied the outcome' of the 2018 election
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted on Monday that she "never" denied the outcome of the election she lost in 2018 against Republican Brian Kemp.
RonJohn Downplays Capitol Riot While Admitting He Swapped Jan. 6 Texts With Trump Lawyer
On Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) texted with a Wisconsin-based attorney heading up legal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, the lawmaker acknowledged on Tuesday. “You can’t even call it participation,” Johnson told NBC News, adding he “wrote a couple texts” to lawyer Jim Troupis both before and after the senator’s staff unsuccessfully attempted to deliver fake elector papers to then-Vice President Mike Pence. “What would you do if you got a text from the attorney for the president of the United States?” Johnson asked. “You respond to it.” The senator...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in legal battle over special master
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to intervene in a legal fight over a special master to review classified records seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker's latest scandal: 'We're going to need a few days to assess'
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.
