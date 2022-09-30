ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon fishing reopens on river

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

Salmon fishing for Chinook and hatchery coho will reopen on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam starting Saturday.

Until Dec. 31, Buoy 10 anglers will be permitted to retain both Chinook and hatchery coho salmon upstream to the Tongue Point line with a daily adult bag limit of three, with only one being Chinook.

