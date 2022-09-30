Read full article on original website
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
Young & Restless Spoiler Alert: Peter Bergman Shares His Reaction to the Massive Changes That the Show Has in Store
“Frankly, this is something I’ve wanted to see for a very long time.”. Believe it or not, Peter Bergman didn’t really want to play Young & Restless‘ Jack Abbott. “I was dragged kicking and screaming to the best job anyone could ever have,” he chuckles, admitting that having spent a decade playing All My Children‘s Cliff, he was ready for something different. “My wife and I didn’t want to move to California, I didn’t want to do another soap, and I definitely didn’t want to replace another actor.”
Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane
He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles
In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Go Full ‘Fairy Grandparent’ Celebrating the Magic of Their Granddaughter’s Birthday
Bippity Boppity Boop! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are magical for countless reasons, and they just added another one this weekend. The Hollywood royalty donned full prince and princess gear to celebrate their granddaughter Rani Rose’s 4th birthday, and we are enchanted. Like lots of other preschoolers, Rani has...
General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
Kayla’s Fight For Her Life Brings Three Beyond Salem Faves to Days of Our Lives
When chapter two of Beyond Salem wrapped, we were left with more than a few cliffhangers. Sure, the biggest had to be that Bo appeared to be alive (and in the clutches of Stefano’s wicked daughter), but there were others, too… including the introduction of what promised to be an intriguing triangle.
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Diane pulls through surgery, Joss suspects Dex is in danger from Sonny, and Spencer is saved by an unlikely person in Pentonville. Finn and Alexis ended their personal relationship ages ago, but they’ve managed to remain good friends. When she needs reassurances, he is there for her. But can he tell her what she really needs to hear?
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
[Spoiler] Crashes Kyle and Summer’s Vow Renewal, Blowing Everyone Away — and Chelsea’s Plan Backfires
In the Abbott mansion’s backyard, Summer and Kyle’s vow renewal begins with Noah, Tessa, and Mariah officiating. Kyle tells Summer she is more breathtaking than on their wedding day. She was just about to say the same thing to him. In a suite at the GCAC, the mystery...
Days of Our Lives’ Cady McClain Reflects Upon Her Stint on Young & Restless: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About That Experience’
It’s probably safe to say that Stitch’s Young & Restless sister, Kelly, was not one of the fan’s favorite characters. Oh, she started out brilliantly, but then somewhere along the way, things turned horribly wrong. Viewers were left scratching their heads as Kelly went from a grieving...
Michael Douglas Snapped a Leggy, Ethereal Shot of Catherine Zeta-Jones & He’s Officially Instagram Husband Status
Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her husband’s camera skills on Instagram, and we’ve got to hand it to him — Michael Douglas captured her ethereal essence from head-to-toe as only the best IG husbands can. Currently vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco, Douglas photographed Zeta-Jones relaxing on an outdoor...
Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire
In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
Pink & Carey Hart Prove They Have the Coolest Family of Four With This ‘Epic’ Family Day
Lovebirds Carey Hart and Pink just had the coolest family outing: a music festival! The family of four was truly living it up, and the pics only prove that fact!. On Oct 3, Hart uploaded a bunch of darling family photos with the caption, “Pretty epic couple days @theohanafest w/ the family. Seeing Willz sing on stage w/ her mama gets me choked up every time! Partied Jamo to the point of passing out 🤣. Was pretty epic to see @officialjackwhite and @eddievedder play, and see @pink blow the roof off!!!! @foxmoto.”
General Hospital Preview: Will the Identity of the Hook Killer Be Revealed This Week?
The PCPD may catch a huge break in the investigation of the hook killer. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 3 – 7, Diane may be able to finally identify the killer. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Diane was...
Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah: See What Beverly Hills, 90210’s OGs Look Like Now in Stunning Then-and-Now Photos
No one did drama like the teens of West Beverly High. The date was October 4, 1990, and the sounds “da-na-na-na, da-na-na-na” that came from the television marked the debut of one of the decade’s most popular teen dramas. Created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling’s production company Spelling Television, Beverly Hills, 90210 took the world by storm and ran for 10 seasons on FOX. The series surrounded the life and times of a group of friends from West Beverly Hills High School and addressed various topical issues such as date rape, homophobia, drug abuse, domestic violence, eating disorders, racism, suicide, teenage pregnancy and so much more.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Serve Up a Very Different Kind of Anniversary
The real-life soapy couple marks the day that set them on a new, fun journey together. Those who follow General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) likely have seen their anniversary posts to each other over the years. In fact, just this past April, the couple celebrated five years together since their very first date and now they have something else to mark on the calendar and look back on each year — their “one-year pickleball anniversary!”
