Nadira Wade
4d ago
somebody must have snitched because if they didn't they only got circumstantial evidence
Detroit News
Suspect sought in assault at Oakland University
Oakland University police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported on campus Monday. The victim was walking toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall around 10:26 a.m. when the suspect attacked her, officials said in a statement. The man was armed with a handgun...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
Detroit News
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
Detroit News
Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers
Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
Detroit News
Detroit Police Chief White details fatal shooting of Porter Burks
Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White on Tuesday detailed what occurred earlier this week regarding the fatal shooting of Porter Burks, who was struck at least 15 times by police bullets. At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an...
Detroit News
Bloomfield Township police identify suspect in Steve's Deli shooting
A 52-year-old employee of a Bloomfield Township deli who shot at the business before later turning the gun on himself has been identified by police. Ernest Connors of Detroit is accused of driving by Steve's Deli on Telegraph south of Maple around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say he fired multiple rounds into the business, which was open, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
Officials say 30+ shots fired in officer-involved shooting that left man dead
Officials say Porter Burks, 22, suffered more than a dozen wounds when five Detroit Police officers fired more than 30 shots after he allegedly charged at one of the officers with a knife.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.
13abc.com
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
Detroit News
Police investigate possible homicide in Pontiac
A 26-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, slumped over the wheel of his car, the possible victim of a homicide, Oakland County detectives said. Guillermo Rosado was found dead from a gunshot wound in a possible homicide on Monday morning in Pontiac,. The fire department and police responded to...
56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
Man accused of killing woman in Ypsilanti crash heads to trial
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
Detroit News
Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old
Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
