Warren, MI

Comments / 10

Nadira Wade
4d ago

somebody must have snitched because if they didn't they only got circumstantial evidence

Reply(4)
7
Detroit News

Suspect sought in assault at Oakland University

Oakland University police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported on campus Monday. The victim was walking toward the entrance of Hamlin Hall around 10:26 a.m. when the suspect attacked her, officials said in a statement. The man was armed with a handgun...
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe

Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers

Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Police Chief White details fatal shooting of Porter Burks

Detroit — Detroit Police Chief James White on Tuesday detailed what occurred earlier this week regarding the fatal shooting of Porter Burks, who was struck at least 15 times by police bullets. At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bloomfield Township police identify suspect in Steve's Deli shooting

A 52-year-old employee of a Bloomfield Township deli who shot at the business before later turning the gun on himself has been identified by police. Ernest Connors of Detroit is accused of driving by Steve's Deli on Telegraph south of Maple around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say he fired multiple rounds into the business, which was open, according to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.  
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate possible homicide in Pontiac

A 26-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, slumped over the wheel of his car, the possible victim of a homicide, Oakland County detectives said. Guillermo Rosado was found dead from a gunshot wound in a possible homicide on Monday morning in Pontiac,. The fire department and police responded to...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
DEARBORN, MI

