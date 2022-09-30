Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

