ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Some of the Illest Tracks from Nas’ Award-Nominated Album ‘King’s Disease II’

Legendary rapper Nas is nominated for several awards at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award, including “Impact Track” and one of the night’s biggest honors, “Album of the Year.” Ahead of this year’s celebration of hip hop music and culture, hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, we’re revisiting some of the notable tracks from Nas’s thirteenth studio album, King Disease II.
HIP HOP
BET

‘The Velvet Rope’ Turns 25: Janet Jackson’s Most Personal Album Reshaped R&B Forever

One of the most iconic albums in the Janet Jackson canon was by far the singer’s most daring. By 1997, Janet was 15 years apart from her innocent eponymous album and out of the shadow of her “King of Pop” older brother, Michael Jackson. A chameleon in her own right, Janet continued to evolve, whether coming into her own on 1986 LP Control, pushing social consciousness on 1989’s Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814, or expressing her sexuality on 1993’s Janet.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West

Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
BET

Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Team Up For New Album ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to release a new album produced by Dr. Dre. While appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, the West Coast rap artist shared that his upcoming project Missionary is weeks away from being complete. “It’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy