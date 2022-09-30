ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews begin pumping concrete to create deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge

By Patrick Damp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major step in restoring the Fern Hollow Bridge has officially begun.

Around 5 a.m., crews began pumping concrete to create the deck of the new bridge.

The pour will take between three and four weeks to complete and then even more time to cure.

In all, 1,500 cubic yards will be poured and if all goes as planned, the new bridge is expected to open before Christmas.

CBS Pittsburgh

M-29 outfall on Monongahela River undergoes improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The M-29 outfall on the Monongahela River recently got a facelift.The M-29 combined sewer outfall structure on the river looks "understated," according to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials. But don't let its size fool you. They say its job is huge.It protects our public health and the communities it serves from flooding and backups while improving the quality of our rivers. This new structure, which replaces the 130-year-old one, has a 4,000-pound flap gate that will help reduce the frequency of that river water backflow.In a typical year, that flap gate will stop about 60 million gallons of water from going into the interceptors. The outfall collects stormwater and sewage from the Four Mile Run watershed which encompasses Schenley Park and several neighborhoods, including Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Four Mile Run.The project cost close to $5 million and is considered essential. The investment project was partially funded by Allegheny County Sanitary Authority.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE

A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arona Road traffic and crashes have residents concerned

GREENSBURG,  Pa. (KDKA) — Arona Road in Westmoreland County isn't very long, but it's beginning to get a reputation as a dangerous road for those living and traveling along it. The road is all of 5.1 miles long, and Danny Rosenberry knows all about its perils."It's terrible," Rosenberry said.Rosenberry's busy New Stanton tire business and home are on Arona Road."I've probably been here 30 years and seen at least a dozen wrecks," he said.In fact, one of the most recent was a fatal head-on collision on Sept. 21 that took the life of a 73-year-old woman from Smock, Pennsylvania. "There are...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed between Gibsonia and Cranberry Township. State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred overnight between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.State Police say that there is no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.Traffic is being detoured via Route 8 and Route 228. 
GIBSONIA, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh finds its 107th holiday tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has singled out its spruce!The city has selected its traditional holiday tree for the upcoming season.The Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus is donating the 40-foot spruce.The tree will be illuminated during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, November 19.You'll be able to see the tree at the City-County Building in Downtown. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work on lead services lines improves water quality in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a story of a bad situation getting better.After the water crisis in Flint, Michigan several years ago, KDKA Investigates turned its focus to water quality in Pittsburgh, finding elevated levels of lead. The problem? Lead service lines to thousands of city homes.Six years later, that situation dramatically changed.Out of the crisis that was Flint, concerns rose nationally about the levels of lead in the water systems of aging industrial cities, and tests showed those levels in Pittsburgh to be dangerously high — 22 parts per billion — well above the state and federal limits of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria. Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
Pete Buttigieg
CBS Pittsburgh

Plane makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport after reporting a mechanical problem on Tuesday.Flight 806 was on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chicago when the plane was diverted. An airport spokesperson said the plane landed safely at 4:10 p.m. and taxied to the gate under its own power."It definitely makes you feel a little bit nervous," passenger Bob Schillerstrol said. "But they handled it very well."That passenger said some firefighters came onboard to check everything out and everyone is OK.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire burns through North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire burned through a home in Westmoreland County Sunday evening. Westmoreland County dispatchers said first responders were called to Scotch Hill Road #2 in North Huntingdon. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke pouring from the top of the house. William Hardy, chief...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City's 107th Christmas tree being donated by Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh has found its Christmas tree.In September, the Forestry Division of the city's Public Works department launched its search for Pittsburgh's 107th Christmas tree.After a search far and wide, they have selected a 40-foot Blue Spruce currently located on the Springdale campus of Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights. The tree will be cut down on Nov. 5, and then brought to the City-County Building for the Christmas season.It will light up for the first time during the city's annual Light Up Night celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy, dry day with a chance of a passing shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Weak remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring a stray shower in some areas, but we'll largely be cool and dry.Daily average High: 68  Low: 48Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:58Today: Cloudy, probably dry.Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.Aware: Nice warm-up arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The coolest weather of the season so far arrives on Friday and sticks around through the weekend.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIan is still sticking around and while you'll likely be dry, I can't rule out that 100 percent of our area will be dry. Areas that 'may' see some rain include...
PITTSBURGH, PA
