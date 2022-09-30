Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
KTEN.com
Major McBride shines in Pottsboro's win over Mineola
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals wasted no time getting their offense rolling in a 48-19 win over Mineola in their first district game. Pottsboro running back Major McBride scored four touchdowns mid-way through the second quarter. With the win Pottsboro improves to 4-1.
WATCH: SMU QB commit Keldric Luster stars in McKinney win
2023 McKinney (Tex.) quarterback Keldric Luster committed to SMU over the summer, giving the Mustangs their signal caller for the recruiting class. This fall, he’s in Year 1 at McKinney High after transferring from Frisco (Tex.) Liberty in the offseason. On Friday, he starred with nearly 500 total yards...
Week 6: Friday Football Fever scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – FINAL Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL Nacogdoches […]
No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa runs away from Abilene High in District 2-5A Division I game
AMARILLO – Tayden Barnes ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa beat Abilene High 36-14 in a District 2-5A Division I football game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Barnes, who scored all four TDs in the first half, ran 74 yards for his first on the game’s second play from scrimmage. ...
Brian Gosset: Biggest things from Week 6 of the Fort Worth-area high school football season
Check out some of the best wins, biggest upsets and top performances after another exciting week of the high school football season.
