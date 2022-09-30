AMARILLO – Tayden Barnes ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Amarillo Tascosa beat Abilene High 36-14 in a District 2-5A Division I football game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Barnes, who scored all four TDs in the first half, ran 74 yards for his first on the game’s second play from scrimmage. ...

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO