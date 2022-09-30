ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Major McBride shines in Pottsboro's win over Mineola

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals wasted no time getting their offense rolling in a 48-19 win over Mineola in their first district game. Pottsboro running back Major McBride scored four touchdowns mid-way through the second quarter. With the win Pottsboro improves to 4-1.
POTTSBORO, TX
On3.com

WATCH: SMU QB commit Keldric Luster stars in McKinney win

2023 McKinney (Tex.) quarterback Keldric Luster committed to SMU over the summer, giving the Mustangs their signal caller for the recruiting class. This fall, he’s in Year 1 at McKinney High after transferring from Frisco (Tex.) Liberty in the offseason. On Friday, he starred with nearly 500 total yards...
MCKINNEY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Week 6: Friday Football Fever scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week six and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Palestine 21 at Chapel Hill 42 – FINAL Texas High 58 at Mount Pleasant 27 – FINAL Jacksonville 7 at Kilgore 56 – FINAL Nacogdoches […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy