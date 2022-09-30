Read full article on original website
Related
Flashback To When Grammy Winning Rapper Coolio Made A Few Stops In El Paso
The tragic news of the passing of Los Angeles Rapper Coolio was announced Wednesday evening. According to reports, Coolio was found unresponsive in his friend's bathroom. Medics were called and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. His official cause of death has not yet been released, but medics do believe...
Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?
Brad Pitt has kept a relatively low dating profile since his very public split from wife Angelina Jolie. Now, rumors are swirling that Pitt is spending time with Emily Ratajkowski. However, it appears the two are just hanging out and getting to know each other — and not dating officially....
Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism in the ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: ‘Why Am I the Least Favorite?’
Caleb McLaughlin, known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things, addressed the racism he has faced from the fandom during Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. The event took place on September 25, during which McLaughlin spoke on stage at a panel about his experience starring in...
I Found A Mysterious Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear — Is He Cheating On Me?
"Neither of us have red hair."
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Exclusive: Peanut Hamper Is Back!
Peanut Hamper is back! The AWOL exocomp first introduced in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 returns in this week’s episode of the show. And as you can see in Decider’s exclusive look at “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”, this Peanut is getting super salty. In the look, PH has been abandoned by Starfleet (technically, the little robot ran away) and gone full-on Castaway, even creating her own friend out of some floating debris in a star-field. And though she’s refusing to call her former crewmates for help in the episode, it turns out that the exocomp that could is going to be going...
