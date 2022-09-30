Read full article on original website
Related
Championship: Willock stuns leaders Sheffield United as QPR go fourth
QPR stunned the Championship leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane as Norwich missed the chance to go top of the table after drawing against Reading. Chris Willock’s 51st-minute strike sent the Blades spinning to a first home defeat of the season and pushed in-form Rangers up to fourth place. Willock’s winner came after he played a clever one-two with Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot from an acute angle between goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and the near post. Tommy Doyle came closest to a Blades equaliser from distance, with his effort just going wide, but Rangers held on to make it five wins from seven games.
Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League
Giacomo Raspadori has scored a goal in each half as Napoli humbled Ajax in a 6-1 thrashing to continue its perfect and prolific start in Champions League Group A
BBC
George Murdoch: Reward over 1983 Aberdeen murder doubled to £50,000
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago has been doubled to £50,000 by relatives. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983. A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
