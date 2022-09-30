Read full article on original website
Amtrak says full rail service restored
Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.
dallasexpress.com
Railroad Strike Seemingly Averted, But Problems Persist
The U.S. railroad strike was temporarily averted when a “tentative deal” was struck between major freight rail operators and two major freight unions, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART Transportation Division. However, several other unions still have votes upcoming, and one, the International Association of...
