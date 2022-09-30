Read full article on original website
Rock Bridge, Southern Boone win big: Boone County football Week 6 scores and roundup
There may be a few contenders among the Boone County high school football teams. Rock Bridge, Southern Boone and Centralia all won by multiple scores on Friday night, furthering their records to 5-1, 4-2 and 5-1, respectively. There were four county teams that won in Week 6, as Battle also took care of business against Smith-Cotton at home. ...
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz, September 30: Action heats up as season progresses
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - Nearing the halfway point of the high school football season in 2022, we’ve got another full slate of games for Friday, Sept. 30. Here they are. Lee’s Summit 41, Oak Park 28 (OT) Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35.
High School Football Scores from across the Four States
Missouri Scores: Joplin 42 Republic 28 Carthage 49 Ozark 7 Webb City 49 Willard 28 Lamar 54 Mcdonald County 14 Carl Junction 8 Nixa 56 Mount Vernon 42 Springfield Catholic 7 Neosho 50 Branson 31 Nevada 62 Cassville 7 Monett 28 East Newton 14 Seneca 63 Reeds Spring 49 Aurora 21 Marshfield 55 Diamond 33 […]
Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, the high school athlete of the week
Burlington High School has had many great girls swimmers through the years. One look at the record board on the wall in the BHS pool reveals a long list of top-notch swimmers who have come through the program through the years. Yet it has been 14 years since Burlington last had a state qualifier in girls swimming. Brena Peterson qualified in one-meter diving that year. ...
Andale (Kansas) wins football game 108-0
In five games this season, the undefeated Indians have outscored opponents 346-48
Top standouts, best performances in Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season
By Cody Thorn Listed below are some of the top standouts and performers from Week 6 high school football games throughout the Show-Me State: Tayvion Bailey, LB, Carthage The Tigers defense allowed only a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Ozark and the linebacker had two interceptions in the win. ...
How a family turned tragedy into a mission to promote mental health for college athletes
— Editors note: This is Part Three in a series about mental health and college athletics. Here is Part One and Part Two. This series contains discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 . ...
How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Top 5 teams Jenks, McAlester escape with road wins
By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Michael Kinney Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week: 1. Bixby (5-0) beat Southmoore, 80-0The Spartan machine keeps on rolling, to the tune of their 54th consecutive win. Tyson Williams returned two punts for ...
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football season in Kansas City is at its midway point. For this week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week award, you can choose between Blue Valley West, Liberty North, Mill Valley and Staley.
