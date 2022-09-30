ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs

The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of October 3, 2022

This week’s local broadcast schedule on the EAB Sports Network includes Stuttgart, DeWitt, and Dumas high school football, college football action from the Arkansas Razorbacks and Arkansas State Red Wolves, and the final regular season series for the St. Louis Cardinals. Postseason play starts Friday for the Cardinals with opponent and game times to be announced.
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Stuttgart, AR
Obituaries
City
Stuttgart, AR
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Haiti#Stuttgart High School#Future Farmers Of America
hogville.net

Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kait 8

White County man dies in head-on collision

LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Over $140 million provided for Arkansas waste and wastewater projects

LITTLE ROCK, AR— On Sept. 28, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The projects are as follows:. Bayou Meto Water District, Lonoke County, received a $5,000,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy