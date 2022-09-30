Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland Foods donates 42,500 lbs. of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank for Rice Day
STUTTGART, Ark. – Riceland Foods donated 42,500 lbs. of extra long grain white rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of Rice Day yesterday. The donation is the equivalent of 428,400 servings of cooked rice, which will support Arkansans in need across the state. “Riceland is proud to support...
hopeprescott.com
Bobcats Fall to Hot Springs
The Hope Bobcats fell to the Hot Springs Trojans Friday 49 to 13. The game was very well attended as it was homecoming and several class reunions were on hand. The Bobcats travel to Little Rock Parkview Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm. It will be heard live on 107.9FM and on hopeprescott.com.
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
EAB Sports Network Local Broadcast Schedule: Week of October 3, 2022
This week’s local broadcast schedule on the EAB Sports Network includes Stuttgart, DeWitt, and Dumas high school football, college football action from the Arkansas Razorbacks and Arkansas State Red Wolves, and the final regular season series for the St. Louis Cardinals. Postseason play starts Friday for the Cardinals with opponent and game times to be announced.
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
KATV
Residents in Cleveland County come together to honor decorated Army Ranger
In Cleveland County near the small community of Woodlawn, you'll find people reminiscing on the life of a true American hero. Mary Parrish says, "Do you ever just have that one person you're so proud to tell people about? I love to tell people I'm Danny Jacks' sister." The late...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
KTLO
North Little Rock teen sentenced to 20 years in fatal June 2020 shooting
LITTLE ROCK — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for shooting two men, killing one of them, two years ago just after his 17th birthday. Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show D’Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and first-degree...
hogville.net
Home is Where the Hog is: The James Jointer Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas freshman running back James Jointer grew up playing football in Little Rock with his little brother Jalen. “I mean every time we got the chance we either outside playing football in our backyard or either round the corner at our friends house playing football in their front yard. It was always football we would be out there sun up to the pole light came on type of football we used to be there all day,” Jalen said.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
Kait 8
White County man dies in head-on collision
LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash. According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Over $140 million provided for Arkansas waste and wastewater projects
LITTLE ROCK, AR— On Sept. 28, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The projects are as follows:. Bayou Meto Water District, Lonoke County, received a $5,000,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act...
I-30 Bridge demolition requires temporary closure of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock
A North Little Rock corridor will be closed for several days to facilitate demolishing the old I-30 bridge connecting that city with Little Rock.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
