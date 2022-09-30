Read full article on original website
Wednesday Tips
Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double
3.12 Windsor - Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap. Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter. The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed...
Tuesday Tips
Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester. He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.
Monday Tips
Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract. While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.
Formula 1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can win second championship at Japanese GP
Only Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez are still in a position to dethrone the reigning champion with five races of the season remaining, with Mercedes' George Russell being eliminated from contention after failing to score points in Singapore. Here, we take a look at...
Breeders' Cup: Pyledriver ruled out of US trip as trainer William Muir aims at Japan Cup with King George hero
Pyledriver will bypass the Breeders' Cup as co-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick set their sights on the Far East with the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero. The five-year-old was hugely impressive when beating last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Ascot...
King Charles III: First success for The King in Royal silks as Just Fine and Ryan Moore win at Leicester
The King celebrated his first winner in the famous Royal silks after Just Fine claimed an impressive victory at Leicester on Tuesday. It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.
U.K.・
Breeders' Cup: Nashwa set to stay in training for 2023; could line up in Keeneland for Gosden team
Nashwa, pipped on the line in Sunday's Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp, looks set to stay in training next season and could run at the Breeders' Cup next month. The Imad Al Sagar-owned daughter of Frankel, who was third in the Oaks before landing two top-class victories in the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes, was sent off favourite for the 10-furlong l'Opera following a two-month break.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
London Marathon: Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins women's race while Amos Kipruto takes glory in the men's
The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event. "I did not see the bump coming. I have some feeling in my hip and knee," she said.
Prix de l'Opera: 66/1 shock Place Du Carrousel denied Hollie Doyle and Nashwa glory at ParisLongchamp
Place Du Carrousel caused a huge upset when getting up late to beat Nashwa in the Prix de l'Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp. It was nearly the perfect front-running ride from Hollie Doyle on Nashwa, who took the lead and set a sensible tempo in the very deep ground before kicking clear.
W Series: Beitske Visser wins in Singapore as Jamie Chadwick crashes out
Chadwick, who was hoping to seal a third successive W Series title, needed to finish ahead of Visser, Alice Powell and Abbi Pulling, but had a tough task on her hands as she started from eighth after a qualifying session that was severely reduced by rain. Chadwick jumped two places...
Prix de l'Abbaye: The Platinum Queen and Hollie Doyle strike in Paris to bring Middleham Park group to their knees
Hollie Doyle and The Platinum Queen brought a number of the horse's owners to their knees in wild celebration after landing the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. Second only to Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe at York, Richard Fahey and owners Middleham Park Racing once again...
Christophe Soumillon: Leading French jockey loses contract with Aga Khan after elbowing Rossa Ryan off horse
Christophe Soumillon has had his retainer with Aga Khan ended with immediate effect after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his horse last Friday at Saint-Cloud. The Belgian, who has been champion jockey in France 10 times and has won major races all over the world, has had a controversial summer.
England to play India in 2023 T20 Women's World Cup as fixtures and groups announced
West Indies, Pakistan and qualifiers Ireland have also been drawn in Group 2, with holders Australia placed in Group 1 alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and qualifiers Bangladesh. The tournament starts on February 10, with each team playing each other once. India defend 'Mankad' finish to ODI |...
Singapore GP: Sergio Perez holds off Charles Leclerc for victory in chaotic race as Max Verstappen denied title
Red Bull's Perez had to wait two and a half hours for his victory to be confirmed, as stewards investigated him for leaving too much distance between himself and the safety car on two separate occasions during the race, which also saw three virtual safety car deployments. The FIA ultimately...
Singapore Grand Prix: Sergio Perez hails 'best performance' after overtaking and holding off Charles Leclerc
Perez is one of only two men who can still mathematically deny Max Verstappen this season's drivers' championship and overtook the other - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - on the opening lap before controlling the rest of the race to secure his fourth career victory. The first Singapore Grand Prix in...
Singapore GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton reflect on mistakes after disappointing races
Having arrived in Singapore on the weekend of his 25th birthday with an active streak of five successive victories and faint, yet not completely unrealistic, hopes of sealing the title, all had appeared rosy for Verstappen. However, a fuel-shortage blunder from Red Bull in qualifying saw him go from a...
Moeen Ali: Other teams will fear facing England at T20 World Cup after series win vs Pakistan
England pummelled Pakistan by 67 runs on Sunday in the series-decider after a clinical batting and bowling performance. Matthew Mott's side plundered 209-3 after being inserted, with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore.
England ease to series win over Pakistan with 67-run victory in T20 international decider
England plundered 209-3 after being inserted with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore. Both players benefitted from drops with Babar Azam shelling Malan and Brook on 29 and 24...
