Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester. He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.
Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract. While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.
Breeders' Cup: Nashwa set to stay in training for 2023; could line up in Keeneland for Gosden team

Nashwa, pipped on the line in Sunday's Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp, looks set to stay in training next season and could run at the Breeders' Cup next month. The Imad Al Sagar-owned daughter of Frankel, who was third in the Oaks before landing two top-class victories in the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes, was sent off favourite for the 10-furlong l'Opera following a two-month break.
