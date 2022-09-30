Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract. While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO