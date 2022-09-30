Read full article on original website
SkySports
Monday Tips
Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract. While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: David Evans confident Rohaan can mix it with the best back at his favourite track
David Evans will return to Ascot with Rohaan on Qipco British Champions Day following his latest cosy success at the Berkshire track. The hold-up sprinter was much too good for his 12 rivals in the Bengough Stakes on Saturday, cruising to a length and a half success under Adam Kirby.
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon: Leading French jockey loses contract with Aga Khan after elbowing Rossa Ryan off horse
Christophe Soumillon has had his retainer with Aga Khan ended with immediate effect after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his horse last Friday at Saint-Cloud. The Belgian, who has been champion jockey in France 10 times and has won major races all over the world, has had a controversial summer.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon ban: Rossa Ryan says he was 'very lucky' to walk away from fall after elbow from rival jockey
Rossa Ryan feels he was “very lucky” to walk away from a terrifying fall after being elbowed out of the saddle by rival jockey Christophe Soumillon. Soumillon was banned for 60 days after the stewards deemed him guilty of dangerous riding aboard Syros in the Prix Thomas Bryon Jockey Club de Turquie on Friday.
SkySports
Martin Brundle on Singapore GP: Sergio Perez masters the rain amid Max Verstappen, Mercedes anger
It always feels a bit alien eating at 2am, sleeping at 6am and then heading in for a day's work at 3pm. It's essentially a nocturnal event with a few hours of sunlight each day. Floodlighting dominates and brings the track and pit lane into dramatic focus for three days...
SkySports
Japanese Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and race as Max Verstappen goes for title glory
After not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese Grand Prix returns this weekend and could see Max Verstappen crowned as world champion. Qualifying is live on Saturday at 7am, with Sunday's race at 6am. After finishing seventh in Singapore, Verstappen needs to outscore...
SkySports
Page Fuller reveals she suffered mini-stroke during Fontwell ride and lost vision in one eye to leave future in doubt
Page Fuller has revealed she suffered a mini-stroke during a race at Fontwell last week, which left her blind in one eye when jumping a fence. The jockey pulled her horse Touchthesoul up early at the Sussex track on Friday after jumping just one obstacle, with the 27-year-old struggling to see out of her right eye.
SkySports
Ukraine will join Spain and Portugal's joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, but who else is in the running?
Spain and Portugal will announce later on Tuesday that Ukraine will be joining their joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The announcement will be made in a press conference at 1pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, with The Times reporting that the plan is for Ukraine to host one World Cup group in the tournament.
FIFA・
Saudi Arabia's PIF were offered a 30 per cent stake in a Premier League club - thought to be Man United - for £700m but with no actual control over managing them a year before their Newcastle takeover
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) were offered a 30 per cent stake in a Premier League club - believed to be Manchester United - for £700million before they bought Newcastle United. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, said they looked at clubs in Italy, France and the United...
SkySports
Nyck de Vries: Mercedes reserve driver says 'it's not a given' on a Formula 1 drive for 2023
The 2021 Formula E champion has been widely reported as being set to replace Pierre Gasly - expected to join Alpine in place of Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso - at Alpha Tauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year, and an announcement could come ahead of this week's Japanese Grand Prix. De...
SkySports
George Russell: Mercedes driver confident over 2023 car design philosophy
Mercedes have endured, by their extremely-high standards, a dismal 2022 campaign, failing to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull for both the drivers' and constructors' world championships. A series of performance issues with the W13 has left Mercedes without a win going into the final five races of the season,...
SkySports
England face Pakistan in T20 series decider as they get knockout vibes ahead of World Cup
England would love to be in that position next month at the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne - and have somewhat of a dry run this Sunday with a deciding T20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. After a series that has swayed one way and then the other, the...
SkySports
ATP Tour: Novak Djokovic beats Marin Cilic to seal first title since Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic won his first title since Wimbledon, after a dominant display against Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open. The top seed stormed past Cilic in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, and did not face a break point in the first set in his first final since July.
SkySports
Singapore GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton reflect on mistakes after disappointing races
Having arrived in Singapore on the weekend of his 25th birthday with an active streak of five successive victories and faint, yet not completely unrealistic, hopes of sealing the title, all had appeared rosy for Verstappen. However, a fuel-shortage blunder from Red Bull in qualifying saw him go from a...
SkySports
Singapore GP: Sergio Perez holds off Charles Leclerc for victory in chaotic race as Max Verstappen denied title
Red Bull's Perez had to wait two and a half hours for his victory to be confirmed, as stewards investigated him for leaving too much distance between himself and the safety car on two separate occasions during the race, which also saw three virtual safety car deployments. The FIA ultimately...
SkySports
Charley Hull wins first LPGA title in almost six years | Brit edges win after tense final hole
After 11 holes, Hull was tied for the lead with Lydia Ko and Xiyu Lin, but she recorded three birdies in a row to edge ahead. The chasing pack kept the pressure on Hull throughout, with Lin birdieing the 16th and registering an eagle on the 17th to move within one shot of the leader.
GOLF・
