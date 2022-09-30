Read full article on original website
TikTok will reportedly bring live shopping to the US this holiday season
TikTok plans to bring its live shopping "TikTok Shop" feature to North America using outsourced technology, according to The Financial Times. It'll reportedly be launched "over the next month with large brands" to take advantage of holiday shopping. TikTok Shop is based on a similar, successful feature on TikTok's sister...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Lidl ordered to destroy its Lindt-like chocolate bunnies by Swiss court
The foil-wrapped chocolate bunny made by premium chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli is celebrating a legal victory, after Switzerland’s highest court ruled that it deserves protection from copycat products, including one made by Lidl. The federal court in Lausanne has ordered the German discount retailer to stop selling...
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
This Hydrogen Company's 5-Year Return Makes Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon Look Minor
Since 1997, Plug Power Inc PLUG has helped businesses optimize their carbon footprints, and over the past 5 years, produced eye-popping returns for investors. Since September 2017, Plug Power stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS, Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
Earbuds for $3.70, Dresses for $5 Key Shopping Site's U.S. Launch
A retail website is counting on a tried and true strategy in its efforts to break into the U.S. market by offering highly discounted prices on a variety of consumer goods. It usually takes a few years for apps and platform that are huge in China to conquer the Western market. This could be seen with social media platform TikTok, fast fashion retailer Shein and even retail platform Alibaba (BABAF) .
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and predictions
Black Friday deals will start showing up earlier than ever. Here's what you can expect to see in the coming weeks.
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Pound rallies on 45p tax rate U-turn; recession fears mount – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Tesla Said To Offer 3x Pay At Giga Shanghai During Weeklong Holiday As It Scrambles To Meet Full-Year Deliveries Target
Tesla, Inc. TSLA has a tall order before it if it has to meet the full-year delivery growth target of 50%. What Happened: From the first quarter through the third, the electric vehicle maker delivered 908,573 cars. If it has to meet the target, it needs to sell 495,685 more cars in the fourth quarter.
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
Amazon's second Prime Day sale will take place Oct. 11-12
Amazon will host a "Prime Early Access Sale" Oct. 11-12, the company announced Monday. It marks the first time Amazon has had two such events in the same year. The company is in the midst of a challenging period due to inflation, rising interest rates and overexpansion during the pandemic.
It’s Official: Amazon Will Host Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 To Kickoff Holiday Shopping
Table of Contents What We Know About Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Early Prime Deals We’re Crushing On Now Crocs & Crocs Charms Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Brush Carhartt Apparel and Accessories Danjor Linens Sheet Sets ChuckIt Ball Launcher Well, the rumors about a second Prime Day proved mostly true. Amazon announced on September 26 that it will be hosting its second major shopping event of the year in October. Dubbed the ‘Prime Early Access Sale, the event gives consumers an earlier start to the upcoming holiday season. This two-day event running October 11 to October 12 will be filled with exclusive deals from Amazon’s first ever Top 100...
It’s National Coffee Day, and These Are Our Five Favorite Releases From 2022
Today is National Coffee Day in the US, but if you miss it, don’t worry. International Coffee Day is this upcoming Saturday, October 1st. Whichever coffee day you choose to recognize, this seems like a good week to celebrate coffee in all its forms. For many of us, it’s hard to imagine getting through the day without our morning fix, but coffee wasn’t always the globally beloved drink it is today. According to National Association, coffee cultivation began in 15th-century Yemen, before spreading to Europe by the 17th century, where it exploded in popularity. Today, coffee is one of the most...
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Luxury Retail Follows Money and Shoppers to the ‘Burbs
There was a time not long ago when fashion fiends living in the hinterlands made trips to “the city” to shop the most glittering brands in luxury. But with the COVID migration from cities to suburbs, an increasing number of high-end brands have begun to “fish where the fish are” so to speak, and are expanding outside of big population centers and setting up shop in the leafy communities nearby.
