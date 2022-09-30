Growing evidence indicates that testosterone is a conspicuous marker for assessing male bone mineral density (BMD). However, research regarding testosterone levels and BMD is sparse and controversial for females. Hence, we aimed to investigate the association between testosterone levels and BMD among adult females aged 40"“60Â years in the United States. In this cross-sectional study, all participants were part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2011"“2016). A weighted general linear model was used to estimate the association between testosterone levels and lumbar BMD. Age, race, income level, education level, body mass index (BMI), blood urea nitrogen (BUN) level, serum uric acid (UA) level, serum calcium (Ca) level, serum phosphorus (P) level, the use of oral contraceptive pills, the use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), smoking status, drinking status, and the use of corticosteroids were adjusted using a weighted multiple regression model. Subgroup analyses were performed using the same regression model. We included 2198 female participants in the study, and testosterone levels were positively associated with lumbar BMD after adjusting for all the covariates (Î²"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI 0.31, 1.93). In subgroup analyses, the associations in the fourth quartile of testosterone levels were stronger for the participants aged 40"“50Â years old (quartile 4, Î²"‰="‰42.92, 95% CI 7.53, 78.30 vs. quartile 1) and 50 to 60-year-old (quartile 4, Î²"‰="‰32.41, 95% CI 0.14, 64.69 vs. quartile 1). Similar results were found in other subgroups, including subgroups for race (Non-Hispanic Black, Other), income level (income"‰â‰¤"‰1.3, income"‰>"‰3.5), education level (college or higher), BMI"‰>"‰25Â kg/m2, BUN levels"‰â‰¤"‰20Â mg/dL, UA levels"‰â‰¤"‰6Â mg/dL, Ca levels"‰â‰¤"‰10.1Â mg/dL, P levels"‰â‰¤"‰5Â mg/dL, drinking status, never smoker, never taking birth control pills, and HRT user. There was no interaction among the covariates in the association between lumbar BMD and testosterone levels (P for interaction"‰>"‰0.05). In US adult females aged 40"“60Â years, the testosterone level was a positive predictor of the lumbar BMD after adjusting for covariates.

