Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Woman shares surprising symptom that led her to being diagnosed with blood cancer
A newly-wed bride has encouraged others to trust their “gut feelings” and “check their lumps” after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer the day before her 28th birthday.Courtney Wilson-Calder from Leeds found a bulge on her neck earlier this year, but when she spoke to doctors in March, they told her it was just “swollen lymph nodes”.When it grew and became painful, the hairdresser went to see a specialist who told her it could be cancer. “I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be...
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study reveals why some ‘super-agers’ have sharp memories into their 80s
People who retain sharp memories aged 80 years and older tend to have significantly larger nerve cells, or “super-neurons”, in some parts of their brains, according to a new study.The research, published last week in The Journal of Neuroscience, found that the nerves in an area of the brain responsible for memory called the entorhinal cortex were significantly larger in these individuals than their cognitively average peers. The researchers dubbed this category of elderly people with strong memory skills “super-agers” and said they exhibited neurons larger than those of average individuals 20 or even 30 years younger. “The...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Predicting Loss of Lung Function in Children With Asthma
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. A longitudinal study aims to identify which children with asthma are more likely to suffer a loss of lung function. Children with nonsevere and severe asthma are more likely to have declining lung function throughout childhood and into adulthood. Yet predictors of which children will experience poor lung function in have not been thoroughly explored or identified.
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
physiciansweekly.com
Therapeutic Spotlight: Leukemia CLL
The characteristic of both cancer and cell division is altered metabolism. For example, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cells move between lymph nodes (LNs) and peripheral blood (PB), where they ar...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
healio.com
FDA approves Vegzelma, biosimilar to Avastin, for treatment of six cancer types
The FDA approved bevacizumab-adcd for treatment of six cancer types, according to a press release from the biosimilar’s manufacturer. Bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma, Celltrion USA), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and prohibits it from binding to VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells.
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
targetedonc.com
Bispecifics vs CAR T-Cell Therapy: Which Is Better in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma?
Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is one such newer class of therapy to be introduced into the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma, and bispecific antibodies are the expected next class of treatments to emerge in the clinic. Newer treatment modalities are changing the landscape for patients with relapsed or refractory...
Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Comments / 0