John & Ken Voter Guide For The November 8th Election

We know you've been waiting patiently for this and now it's officially here, the Official John & Ken Voter Guide to the November 8th election. Deviate from it at your own risk!

FOR GOVERNOR

BRIAN DAHLE, State Senator

It's Brian or Dippity-Do, so what are you going to do? Easy choice and we finally got Brian on the show, check out that interview below.

FOR LOS ANGELES MAYOR

RICK CARUSO , Real Estate Developer

Again, easy choice. LA is almost completely flushed down the bowl, Only a practical businessman might turn it around, the way Richard Riordan did in the 1990's





FOR LA COUNTY SHERIFF

ALEX VILLANUEVA , Current LA County Sheriff'

We were wrong in 2018 opposing the Sheriff, he's the only elected official cleaning up the homeless and crime problems in LA County .





SELECT STATEWIDE OFFICES



FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

NATHAN HOCHMAN, General Counsel

The other choice is the incumbent , Rob Bonta, and he's the same as George Gascon, we don't need another Gascon.



FOR CONTROLLER

LANHEE CHEN , Fiscal Advisor, Educator

The one chance a Republican has to win statewide office. He says he really will track the wasteful spending .



FOR US SENATE

MARK MEUSER , Constitutional Attorney

His opponent is the incumbent Alex Padilla, who is one of the long time California "architects of failure."

BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1: Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedoms, Legislative Constitutional Amendment

NO - if anything could be called political, this is it. The right to an abortion is not in jeopardy in California.



Proposition 26: Allows In-Person Roulette, Dice Games . Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands, Initiative Constitutional Amendment

NO - It's just a group of California tribes trying to distract from Proposition 27 by getting the sports gambling all to themselves.



Proposition 27: Allows Online and Mobile Sports Wagering Outside Tribal Lands . Initiative Constitutional Amendment

YES - Put aside the nonsense about ending the homeless problem. This would add a drop to what we already waste in spending. Let people do what they can do in number of other states and be adults who can waste their money on gambling if they want to.



Proposition 28: Provides Additional Funding for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools. Initiative Statute.

NO - Really? This fiscal year, $136 billion will be spent on K-12 schools in California and not enough for arts and music? Simply put, it's a money grab .



Proposition 29: Requires On-Site Licensed Medical Professional at On-Site Kidney Dialysis Clinics and Establishes Other State Requirements . Initiative Statute .

NO - Not again. The unions are trying to squeeze big dialysis companies like DaVita for unionization. Enough!



Proposition 30: Provides Funding for Programs to reduce Air Pollution and Prevent Wildfires by Increasing Tax on Personal Income over $2 Million. Initiative Statute

NO - At least they tell you in the title it's a tax increase . Lyft wants richer people to pay for their driver's EV's . Sorry, No.



Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 Law That Would Prohibit the Retail Sale of Certain Flavored Tobacco Products

NO - More proof California is a nanny state.





SELECT LOCAL RACES





Los Angeles City Council District 11

Vote for Traci Parks. Her opponent is a Mike Bonin clone, enough said. Traci understands the need to clear out the homeless encampments.

Los Angeles County Measures

MEASURE A : REMOVAL OF SHERIFF FOR CAUSE AMENDMENT

NO NO AND NO: A power play by the LA County Board of Supervisors . The Sheriff is voted in , he should only be voted out . Not removed by this obsessed Board

MEASURE ULA : Stands for "United to House LA" It's a tax on property sales that exceed $5 Million. The money is to be used on homelessness spending.

NO - need we say more? Even Karen Bass opposes this one. It's just more "homeless industrial complex" spending.