Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. Unsolved with Steve Gregory highlights cases that have gone cold, hit a brick wall, or just need that one piece of evidence or witness to surface to break the case wide open. The program features law enforcement agencies from Southern California, including the L.A. County Sheriff's Department , the LAPD , the Sheriff departments of Riverside , San Bernardino , and Ventura counties, and federal agencies like the FBI , DEA , and ATF .

Case #1: On December 30th, 2018, 46-year-old Demetrius Brackens and a relative had just walked out of the front door of a home in Compton . As they went down the sidewalk a man came up to them and without warning or provocation opened fire fatally hitting Brackens and injuring the relative.

Neither of the men were tied to a gang and a doorbell video caught a glimpse of an SUV driving from the scene. We'll discuss the case with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Rich Tomlin.

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Case #2: 13-year-old Miguel Perez and 19-year-old Jose Merlos were janitors at a laundromat in Lynwood . On March 8th, 1992, after closing the business for the day, someone entered the laundromat and forced the two to the rear of the building where they were shot execution style.

While detectives say robbery was the strongest motive, they now believe there may have been something more to it. We'll talk to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Shaun McCarthy and find out how a conversation overheard at a recent party might steer the 30-year-old investigation.

If you have any information on with of these cases, please dial #250 and use the keyword 'Unsolved.'