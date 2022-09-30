International Travel at LAX Continues Increase, More Than Doubles in August

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - International passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport in August nearly doubled compared to the same month last year, with more than 1.7 million international travelers passing through the gates, airport officials reported Friday.

Overall, LAX has welcomed over 43 million passengers so far this year, also more than double compared to same time last year.

The airport reported more than 6 million passengers in August, 1.7 million of whom were international travelers. That marked an 87% increase from last August.

``Throughout the summer months, international traffic continued to show strong growth and we saw overall robust passenger numbers compared to the same time last year," said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

``With 43 million guests at LAX so far this year, and new routes to international destinations coming online, we are optimistic that we will see continued growth in passenger numbers into the fall and winter holiday months."

For the year, international travel is up over 130% at LAX compared to last year, and domestic travel is up by more than a third.