und.com
Irish Tie for Fifth Place at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio – The Irish tied for fifth place the 2022 Barbara Nicklaus Cup on Tuesday afternoon. The team shot 971 (+107). Notre Dame was led by Lauren Beaudreau who finished in fifth place with a 72-75-86 for a 233 (+17). Montgomery Ferreira finished tied for eighth with a 79-77-83 for a 239 (+23). Madelyn Jones finished tied for 19th with a 245 (+29), and Caroline Wrigley and Caroline Curtis both finished with a 266.
und.com
Freeman Sets Tone For BYU Week - No Distractions
Marcus Freeman has a number of elements he and his Notre Dame coaching staff are confronting as they prepare the Fighting Irish for Saturday’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas, but the trappings of that location and the potential for players to lose focus on the Cougars (4-1) aren’t atop Freeman’s list.
und.com
Notre Dame Football Will Support Four Local Charities With 'Cleats For A Cause'
Notre Dame football in partnership with Under Armour has announced a new initiative to support four local charities, ‘Cleats For A Cause’. On Oct. 22 the Fighting Irish will wear special edition cleats during their home contest at Notre Dame Stadium against UNLV. An online auction will run prior to and after the game for the limited edition cleats.
und.com
Irish Undefeated on Sunday: Dominko Qualifies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s tennis team finished a very busy weekend with an unblemished 8-0 record between their two events on Sunday. The ITA All-American Championships prequalifying draw and the Drobac/Beeman Invitational wrapped up with 11 different players in action throughout the weekend.. Freshman...
und.com
Hockey Falls In Opening Exhibition
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The ninth-ranked University of Notre Dame hockey program fell to the United State National Team Development Program U18 team Sunday evening, 5-3, in their first contest of the season. Junior Ryder Rolston, and USNTDP alum, opened the scoring early with a goal just 59 seconds...
und.com
Cleats For a Cause Charity Initiative
Notre Dame Football is partnering with Under Armour to raise money for 4 local South Bend charities. Custom cleats will be worn for the October 22 home game against UNLV and then auctioned off. All the funds will be donated to the charity organizations.
