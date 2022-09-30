Thursday's prep soccer results

Both boys and girls soccer teams from Armstrong, Cooper, Champlin Park, Park Center and Brooklyn Center were in action Thursday night with only a week left in the regular season

Armstrong boys 10, Elk River 0

For the second time this season, the Armstrong boys hit double-digit goals in a game, the last coming against Totino-Grace on Sept. 6. They scored six goals in the first half and four in the second.

Seven different players scored a goal, led by William Saar with three, his second hat-trick of the season. His season tally now sits at 9 goals. Pat Ponnie was the other Falcons player to get multiple goals with two.

Boden Sundell, Moses Kamara, Ryder Tomlinson-Sterud, Micah Miller and Elijah Duke each had one goal. Sundell, Kamara and Tomlinson-Sterud also registered an assist. Mohammed Abdulrahman didn’t grab a goal in the game, but he did have a team-high four assists.

Armstrong currently sits in second in the Northwest Suburban Conference with 28 points, two behind Maple Grove and two above Andover. Both have two conference games remaining.

ACFC 5, Fridley 1

ACFC were only up 1-0 before scoring four goals in the second half to win comfortably. They had five different goalscorers on the night.

Abbey Hanson, Raina Ricks, Maddy Orstad, Lauren Jones and Ava Marelic all got on the scoresheet. Ella Picka and Jessica registered an assist each. Fridley managed a goal in the last minute of the game

ACFC are hovering in the middle of the pack of the Tri-Metro conference, occupying fifth in the nine-team conference with 12 points. The win over Fridley snapped a brief two-game skid.

Cooper boys 4, Fridley 1

Cooper were tied with Fridley at 1 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 3-0 in the second half. Before this game, the Hawks had gone winless in their last three outings. It was their third win of the season.

Centennial 1, Champlin Park girls 0

The Rebels were shutout for just the second time this season. The loss snapped a three-game win streak. Champlin Park sits in fifth in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings with 14 points. Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace have 14 points as well.

Centennial 2, Champlin Park boys 1

Champlin Park’s good run of form came to an end Thursday night. They had their four-game win streak snapped by a Centennial team that has been playing well as of late. The Cougars have won four of their last six games after starting the season 2-4.

The Rebels dropped to fourth place in the Northwest Suburban Conference with 24 points. Their two remaining conference games are against Blaine (19 points) and Armstrong (28 points).

Anoka 9, Park Center girls 0

The struggles of the 2022 season continued for the Park Center girls soccer team, allowing at least nine goals for the fifth-straight game. The Pirates have yet to collect a point this season.

Anoka 3, Park Center boys 1

Park Center began the season 6-3. Since then, they’ve gone winless in their last five games with four losses and one tie. The Pirates were down 2-0 at halftime and were unable to threaten late.

Their poor run of form has seen them drop to 10th in the conference standings with 13 points. They’ll close out their season against Totino-Grace and Blaine.

Chesterton Academy 5, Brooklyn Center girls 1

Fresh off their first win of the season against Minneapolis PH/E/N the day prior, the Centaurs fell to the Knights Thursday evening. Brooklyn Center are 1-8 on the season

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Brooklyn Center boys 0

Just like the girls team, the Brooklyn Center boys were coming off a win from Wednesday's game against Minneapolis Henry. They maintained some of that momentum into their game against Bloomington Kennedy, who were 10-1-1 on the year before Thursday’s game.

The Centaurs dug in defensively to allow just one goal, but couldn’t muster up a goal of their own. They have two games remaining.