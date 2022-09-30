Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Governor Signs Ash Kalra’s Seminal Racial Justice Act for All – Vanguard to Honor Kalra at Awards Gala
On October 13, Assemblymember Ash Kalra will be honored by the Vanguard for this seminal legislation. Kalra is one of the featured speakers at the event. Ash Kalra told the Vanguard, “The Racial Justice Act is landmark legislation, and making it retroactive was critical. I couldn’t have imagined of being a part of that, let alone authoring legislation like this during the years I was working as a public defender, if I had a legislative career. Gratefully, I’ve had dozens of bills, I’ve had dozens of meaningful bills signed to law, but if this is the only thing I was able to accomplish. I think it would be a career well spent.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
capradio.org
Gov. Newsom Signs New Laws | CapRadio Investigation into Sacramento Cannabis Enforcement | Elk Grove Music Prodigy
A breakdown of the bills Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law or vetoed. A CapRadio News investigation into Sacramento’s enforcement of illegal marijuana growers. A 16-year-old music prodigy from Elk Grove who can play over 100 different instruments is capturing national attention. Gov. Newsom signs new laws. The...
davisvanguard.org
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 169: Stephen Liebb, Incarcerated 33 Years, Helps to Free Others
Stephen Liebb spent 33 years behind bars for first degree murder. 19 of those years were spent at San Quentin. He earned his release on parole in 2013. Now he works as a legal assistant at the San Francisco Public Defender’s office on the Freedom Project, helping to free others from prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
capradio.org
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
RELATED PEOPLE
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
Fox40
It has been six months since the K Street shooting. This is where the cases against the suspects stand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute. “This...
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man suspected of human smuggling arrested in Yolo County, DOJ says
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of human smuggling and not letting those he was transporting go free was arrested in Yolo County, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez of Mexico. Gonzalez was reportedly arrested at a gas station near Dunnigan, which is about a […]
davisvanguard.org
Vanguard 2022 Council Candidate Questions – Question 4
Every Monday from here until the election, the Vanguard will ask all five of the council candidates one question which they have precisely 250 words with which to respond. Question 4: How would you address racial disparities in police stops?. District 1 Candidates. Dan Carson. We must strive to create...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
davisvanguard.org
Monday Morning Thoughts: Strange Endorsement Article by the Enterprise on City Council
Davis, CA – The decision by the Davis Enterprise to endorse Gloria Partida in District 4 and Bapu Vaitla in District 1 is not wholly surprising. What caught my attention was the fact that there was no mention at all of the incumbent in District 1—Dan Carson. Also,...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
sactownmag.com
Q&A with Kevin Fat, CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group
Founded near the State Capitol in 1939, Frank Fat’s is Sacramento’s oldest restaurant. Over the decades, the Fat family has opened multiple eateries, including two locations of Fat’s Asia Bistro that operate today in Roseville and Folsom. The CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group, Kevin Fat— who has also served as the president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Restaurant Association for the past two years—talks about the continued obstacles for the restaurant industry in the time of Covid-19, the challenges facing downtown, and the legacy of his mother, the late celebrated chef Lina Fat.
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
Comments / 0