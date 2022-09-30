ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Governor Signs Ash Kalra’s Seminal Racial Justice Act for All – Vanguard to Honor Kalra at Awards Gala

On October 13, Assemblymember Ash Kalra will be honored by the Vanguard for this seminal legislation. Kalra is one of the featured speakers at the event. Ash Kalra told the Vanguard, “The Racial Justice Act is landmark legislation, and making it retroactive was critical. I couldn’t have imagined of being a part of that, let alone authoring legislation like this during the years I was working as a public defender, if I had a legislative career. Gratefully, I’ve had dozens of bills, I’ve had dozens of meaningful bills signed to law, but if this is the only thing I was able to accomplish. I think it would be a career well spent.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Alameda, CA
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Justice Reform#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Genesis Church#Bank#The State Assembly#Vanguard
FOX40

Man suspected of human smuggling arrested in Yolo County, DOJ says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of human smuggling and not letting those he was transporting go free was arrested in Yolo County, the Department of Justice said.  The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez of Mexico. Gonzalez was reportedly arrested at a gas station near Dunnigan, which is about a […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Vanguard 2022 Council Candidate Questions – Question 4

Every Monday from here until the election, the Vanguard will ask all five of the council candidates one question which they have precisely 250 words with which to respond. Question 4: How would you address racial disparities in police stops?. District 1 Candidates. Dan Carson. We must strive to create...
DAVIS, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
sactownmag.com

Q&A with Kevin Fat, CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group

Founded near the State Capitol in 1939, Frank Fat’s is Sacramento’s oldest restaurant. Over the decades, the Fat family has opened multiple eateries, including two locations of Fat’s Asia Bistro that operate today in Roseville and Folsom. The CEO of the Fat Family Restaurant Group, Kevin Fat— who has also served as the president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Restaurant Association for the past two years—talks about the continued obstacles for the restaurant industry in the time of Covid-19, the challenges facing downtown, and the legacy of his mother, the late celebrated chef Lina Fat.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy