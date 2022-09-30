Read full article on original website
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
Reba McEntire extends tour dates and is coming to Columbia, South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Reba McEntire is extending her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour and will make a stop in South Carolina. The Palmetto State concert will be on March 10 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. McEntire recently announced 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring...
American SpiralWeld opens part of $40M expansion in Richland County
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company in Columbia recently opened a new pipe-coating facility at its location at 2061 American Italian Way off Shop Road. Production at the new facility started about three weeks ago but an official ribbon cutting for the expansion was held Sept. 29, with Gov. Henry McMaster, Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker and other community officials in attendance.
Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility. The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices. Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will...
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
SCDOT to replace US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for the replacement of US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County. Both the north- and south-bound bridges will be replaced and the shoulders along the route will be widened. The $23 million project is...
Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
'It was the biggest surprise of my life:' $1M Midlands winner reacts to winning ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her lunch hour, a Midlands woman cashed in a lottery ticket worth $1 million. She bought the ticket at the King Fuel on Two Notch Rd. in Columbia on her way to work, but waited until she got to her desk to scratch it.
2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled
The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
Columbia community gives input about new Allen Benedict Court plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to upgrade the former Allen Benedict Court property have been released to the public. Almost a year ago to the day, the housing complex was demolished. The apartments were deemed unsafe in 2019 after two men were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, the...
UPDATE: 24-year-old man reported missing in Columbia found
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Dameen Johnson has been found. Johnson was last seen leaving Three Rivers Behavioral Facility in West Columbia on Sept. 26, 2022. He had been transported to the facility by EMS on Sept. 9 and committed there by family members. Unbeknownst to family, Johnson...
