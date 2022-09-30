ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jody
4d ago

Teach people to fish. After trillions we have spent handing out fish it clearly isn’t working.

doesmyopinionmatter
3d ago

I'm so sick of this administration trying to save everyone. if kids go to school hungry it's time to start investigating the parents on why they aren't feeding their kids. taxpayers should not have to feed kids breakfast, lunch and dinner especially during summer months. when is the responsibility going to be put on the parents to take care of their own children

The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
GOBankingRates

Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
HEALTH
