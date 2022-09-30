Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Keenan Abreau
Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Bank Awards $500 to Dewey Teacher
Arvest Bank has awarded Jessica Lee, a fifth grade reading teaching at Dewey Elementary School, with $500 as part of its "WE LOVE TEACHERS" initiative. Lee says she will use her award to make upgrades to the reading spaces in her classroom. "I cannot thank Arvest enough! This means so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Airstreams Take Over Downtown Bartlesville
Dozens of Airstream trailers took over downtown Bartlesville over the weekend, as the Airstreams at the Price" wrapped up on Sunday morning. Hundreds walked through the unique trailers parked around the Price Tower, with most of Dewey Avenue lined with Airstreams. Airstream owner and enthusiast David Dowse, from Texas, says...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
bartlesvilleradio.com
On The Rock Harvest Festival and Dinner
Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires. The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Football Looks to Rebound
At Bartlesville High, the Bruin football team is trying to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday night. BHS will host US Grant at Custer Stadium. It is the first ever meeting between the Bruins and the Generals. US Grant had spent several seasons playing outside of the OSSAA to try to gain some momentum inside of its program. The Oklahoma City Public School is 0-4 and is coming off an 85-0 loss to Stillwater last week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bristow Gets the Best of Dewey
Dewey football had a tough go of it at home against Bristow on Friday night. The Pirates beat the Doggers 58-6. It was similar to Dewey’s last game against Jay, a decent start defensively lost some momentum as Bristow scored most of its points in the last two and a half quarters.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKM Oktoberfest This Weekend
Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville. Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off a blowout loss last week to the Jay Bulldogs 68-20. The Bulldoggers are 1-3 and 0-1 in district play after the loss last Friday. Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson recaps the loss to Jay. Moving forward this week the Bulldoggers will face a 2-3...
Comments / 0