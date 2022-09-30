At Bartlesville High, the Bruin football team is trying to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday night. BHS will host US Grant at Custer Stadium. It is the first ever meeting between the Bruins and the Generals. US Grant had spent several seasons playing outside of the OSSAA to try to gain some momentum inside of its program. The Oklahoma City Public School is 0-4 and is coming off an 85-0 loss to Stillwater last week.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO