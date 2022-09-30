ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clover, SC

iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Clover, SC
Clover, SC
Fort Mill, SC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Builder's granddaughter pushes to save family home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joy Bigger Sanderson says she’s fighting to keep the home built by her great grandfather — from getting torn down. James Bigger built the “blue house” located at 233 Catamount Drive in Clover, S.C. in 1846. Rinehart Realty listed it for sale...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#The Blue Eagles
WBTV

Controversy around land size surrounds Huntersville development project

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation. WBTV has reached out to CMPD to learn more about this investigation, but they haven’t immediately responded. One dead, one hurt after shooting at north Charlotte convenience store. Updated: 3...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday. Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Quail Meadow residents still reporting water problems while property manager send WBTV statement about issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The people living in the Quail Meadow mobile home park in Rock Hill are once again reaching out to WBTV. This is a story we first brought you a month ago, and we have been covering it ever since. WBTV got calls and emails from many of you saying the water pressure started decreasing the last week in August. Then, a few days later it shut off all together. The water has since been restored, but many of you tell us the pressure is still bad, especially on nights and weekends.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. Updated: 2 hours ago. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a shopping center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area. Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured and taken to Atrium CMC Main following the shooting on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Live Stream: Oak Island Water Rescue

OAK ISLAND, NC (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte-Metro area ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. All eyes are on Ian, including Oak Island, North Carolina. Here’s a live stream of what that area is seeing as Ian moves across the Carolinas. »...
OAK ISLAND, NC
cn2.com

Lancaster’s Southern Dish 101 is Dream Come True for Local Chef

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster has a new business that is packing a lot into a small space with a host who has a passion for people and food. The Lancaster County Chamber celebrated Southern Dish 101 as it officially opened on Main Street in Lancaster. Southern Dish...
LANCASTER, SC

