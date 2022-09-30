ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Local officials discuss plans to mitigate future flooding from severe storms

MIAMI - CBS4 spoke with city leaders in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.  They shared plans already in the works for future goals to mitigate flooding from severe storms.   City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shares that the time is now to invest in better infrastructure."This urgency is the moment we need to recognize," said Russell.Miami Commissioner Ken Russell believes if Ian had directly hit Miami, the infrastructure improvements made during his seven years in office would not have stood up to the storm."We've been raising roads, adding pumps, but those a drop in the bucket when a...
NOAA: Invest 91L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 3, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 91L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the Caribbean. Invest 91L is a tropical wave located several...
South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant

A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
