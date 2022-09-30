Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
WPBF News 25
Martin County grandparents seeking help after storms during Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two grandparents, both recently retired, are now facing an uncertain future afterHurricane Ian winds destroyed their home. “That’s our bed,” Deborah Somers said to her husband, Jim, pointing at a mattress on a pile of debris. “What’s left of it.”. “What’s...
WPTV
National Hurricane Center monitors 2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. A wave in the Eastern Atlantic has an 80% chance of development within the next five days and 70% in the next two days, but should stay out to sea. .
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
WPBF News 25
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
Local officials discuss plans to mitigate future flooding from severe storms
MIAMI - CBS4 spoke with city leaders in Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Friday night. They shared plans already in the works for future goals to mitigate flooding from severe storms. City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell shares that the time is now to invest in better infrastructure."This urgency is the moment we need to recognize," said Russell.Miami Commissioner Ken Russell believes if Ian had directly hit Miami, the infrastructure improvements made during his seven years in office would not have stood up to the storm."We've been raising roads, adding pumps, but those a drop in the bucket when a...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 91L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, October 3, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 91L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the Caribbean. Invest 91L is a tropical wave located several...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph, National Weather Service says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph....
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
wflx.com
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant
A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
pethelpful.com
Video of Animals Rescued From Hurricane Ian Arriving at Fort Lauderdale Shelter Is Sweet Yet Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking from the aftermath Hurricane Ian left. Not only are houses and towns destroyed, but animals have also been left stranded and afraid. We can't believe people decided to abandon their fur babies. As sad as it is, we're beyond thankful for animal shelters and people...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
