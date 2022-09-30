ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hMEH_0iGz1W4C00

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding.

About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported before Friday's announcement. These workers specialize in helping people find care and serve as a contact point between patients and providers.

"Thirty million people in America get their health care through community health centers that treat people regardless of their ability to pay," said Carole Johnson, administrator of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration, which is facilitating the grants.

"Time and time again, we have seen community health workers make the difference when it comes to reaching out in communities and getting people engaged in care and then helping people stay connected to care," Johnson told CNN.

In all, the rescue plan is allotting $1.1 billion in funding for community health, outreach and health education workers.

The largest grants will be $3 million and will go to 30 of the 83 recipients.

Among the recipients is El Sol Neighborhood Education Center in California.

"As a community-based organization, we have had challenges to really be able to reach this federal funding for years," Alexander Fajardo, project director for the center, told CNN. "The big entities like universities or these big players, it's hard for us to compete with them."

The center will use the funding for basic and advanced training for more than 250 community health workers.

Johnson explained the need to have health workers who can build trust and provide communication.

"When you lead a very complicated life and you have to take three buses to get to a doctor's appointment and you have to take time off work, it can be very, very hard to do what is routine for a lot of other people," she said.

"And so community health workers can be that essential bridge that can help make sure people stay connected to their health care provider," Johnson said, whether it's for chronic disease management, mental health and substance use disorders, or maternity care.

Fajardo pointed to community health workers, also called promotores, as key in transforming a community.

They "are people from the community. They speak the same language; they face the same challenges," Fajardo said. "Those qualities make them more effective when they are doing the work in the community. Because when they are talking about COVID-19 or diabetes or any situation, they relate with it. They have the same experience. 'He's my neighbor. I know them.'"

Another $40.7 million will be sent to 29 schools to encourage public health training and employment as part of the Public Health Scholarship Program.

The funding is vital as workers have left amid backlash and burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies, such as record-high drug overdose deaths, the monkeypox outbreak and now the reemergence of polio, the news agency noted. (To assess your risks for COVID, click here .)

"There's no doubt that there has been significant underfunding at the state and local level for years in the public health workforce," Johnson said.

Gene Sperling, coordinator of the American Rescue Plan and a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, said funding community health is one of the plan's "crown jewels."

The administration's aim is to "use these types of funds to build careers, to give people a chance to both serve their country during this pandemic but also build a public health career and to be professional community health workers that could make such a big difference," Sperling said.

More information

Healthcare.gov has information on how to receive low-cost health care in communities.

SOURCE: CNN, Sept. 30, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work

(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before the federal public health emergency (which is still in effect), SNAP benefits had a “phase-out” effect where an additional $100 in income reduced benefits by $30. With the phase-out suspended during the health emergency, “it is now all...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters

A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Herald News

Alzheimer's Meds Are Mostly Tested in Whites. That Worries Black Patients, Caregivers

MONDAY, Oct.3 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Larry Griner resigned from his job in California and moved back to his childhood home in Baltimore nearly five years ago so he could care for his mother, Norma. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease almost 12 years earlier, which took away her short-term memory and completely changed the life she used to have. When the 63-year-old Griner moved back home, he watched in agony as Alzheimer’s slowly stole his mother’s memory. Although her memory was supposedly being...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Herald News

U.S. Suicide Rates Rose in 2021, Reversing 2 Years of Decline

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The suicide rate in the United States increased in 2021, following two years of decline, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of suicides increased to 47,646 in 2021, up from 45,979 in 2020, according to researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. As a result, the U.S. suicide rate also increased to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bakersfield Californian

KHSD officials report on Narcan use, announce meeting on dangers of fentanyl

Kern High School District officials reported Narcan, the name for a nasal spray given to those suspected of suffering from an opioid overdose, has been administered five times on district campuses this school year, according to a news release Monday evening. The announcement was made ahead of a meeting the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Sept. 30, 2022​

Suicides rose among Americans in 2021, reversing two years of decline. The U.S. suicide rate increased to 14 suicides for every 100,000 people, up from 13.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to new CDC numbers. Read more After Ian's destruction: How to safely enter, clean flood-damaged homes. Dangers from electricity, carbon monoxide and mold abound: Residents driven out of their homes by Hurricane Ian must be cautious when they return, federal experts warn. Read more ...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Week

Dem support among Latino voters cut in half over last decade

Support for the Democratic Party among Latino voters has been cut in half over the past decade, according to NBC News/ Telemundo poll results released on Sunday, Politico reports.  Democrats still have a 21-point lead over Republicans for this key demographic, but Republicans have been gaining support among Latino voters since the 2020 election.   According to the poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered Latino voters nationwide, 54 percent said they preferred Democrats to maintain control of Congress, compared with 44 percent who favored Republicans. The 21-point difference has shrunk from the 42 percent disparity reported in Oct. 2012, according to NBC News/Telemundo poll records.  The decline in Democrats' lead...
ELECTIONS
The Herald News

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chairman of the committee, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin.Durbin said he was concerned about the overuse of solitary confinement and media reports of inmates being abused by staff at prisons and jails. He pressed the new...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Community Health#Health Workers#Health Plan#Medical Services#General Health#Healthday#American#Cnn
The Herald News

Attending Church Might Lengthen Black Men's Lives

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Places of worship may provide respite for Black men that not only enhances their lives, but may extend them, new research suggests. "Black men have been oppressed, commodified, surveilled and criminalized like no other group in U.S. history and they often experience disproportionately high levels of social and psychological stress from structural racism, institutional discrimination and unfair treatment from early childhood through late adulthood," lead researcher Marino Bruce and colleagues said in the study. ...
RELIGION
The Herald News

Money, Good Info Can't Undo Resistance to COVID Vaccine: Study

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health officials tried everything to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID, including giving away cash, but that wasn't enough to change hesitant minds, a new study shows. Researchers were surprised by the findings. "There is literature and evidence from other vaccination campaigns like the flu, and even some childhood vaccinations, showing that financial incentives do move the needle. We were expecting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

Listeria Outbreak Tied to Soft Cheeses Sold at Albertsons, Whole Foods

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials have warned that numerous brands of brie and camembert cheese may contain Listeria, a potentially dangerous bacteria. Old Europe Cheese Inc. has recalled more than 20 brands of cheese from retail and wholesale stores nationwide and in Mexico after six people in six states were infected with a specific strain of Listeria. Stores that sold the potentially contaminated cheese include...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

Major government unions lose over 200K members

(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation released the report, which found that the top four public labor unions – AFT, AFSCME, NEA, and SEIU – lost nearly 219,000 members altogether since the Janus v. AFSCME ruling. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Herald News

More Americans With Heart Disease Are Also Becoming 'Food Insecure'

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans with heart disease also have limited access to food, and this dangerous combination is growing rapidly, a new study finds. "Food insecurity is a common problem among people with cardiovascular disease, and we are seeing that issue become even more prevalent in recent years," said lead author Dr. Eric Brandt. He's a cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HipHopDX.com

California Governor Officially Signs Rap Lyrics Bill Into Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, which will restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. AB 2799 was signed into action by Newsom on Friday (September 30), according to Variety, after the bill was unanimously approved by California’s State Senate in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

AHA News: After a Jump in Maternal Mortality for Hispanic Women, a Search for Answers

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- The COVID-19 pandemic produced no shortage of somber statistics. But for people who care about women's health, one number about Hispanic women stood out. Their maternal mortality rate jumped sharply in 2020 – up 44% from the year before, according to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every 100,000 births, there were 18.2 deaths among Hispanic women, up from 12.6 in 2019. Risk was highest among women 40 and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy