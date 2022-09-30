Read full article on original website
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
'This is a violation of the Geneva Convention': Southwest Airlines is mocked after giving ukuleles and music lessons to every passenger on a six hour flight from LA to Hawaii
The world's first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu. Sadly, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be suitable for whomever okayed the idea of handing out free ukuleles to passengers.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
Two passenger jets collided on a runway at one of the world's busiest airports
Planes belonging to Korean Air and Icelandair were involved in a minor collision on Wednesday evening, a Heathrow spokesperson said.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33
A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight from Los Cabos to Los Angeles
An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said. Law enforcement were waiting for American Airlines flight 377 when it landed in L.A. “due to an unruly passenger...
7 Ways to Avoid Airline Fees
Because no one in history has ever said "I really love paying extra airline fees."
United is cutting 12 more routes from its hubs in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago — see the full list
The airline's West Coast hubs will see most of the cuts.United ranks as the fourth largest airline in the US based on available seats. United Airlines is slashing routes from some of its biggest hubs as the nation's fourth-largest carrier continues to aggressively drop small cities amid a nationwide pilot shortage.
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
Airlines cancel 2,000 flights on Thursday as Hurricane Ian disrupts travel
Air carriers are scrambling to reschedule flights in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which has caused significant damage and disruption in the vicinity of Florida airports.
F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after a false bomb threat was made aboard a flight from San Francisco to Singapore
Flight path information showed the plane circling the waters off Singapore before finally landing safely at the island's Changi Airport.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
