No. 14 Memphis Drops Season Opener at No. 6 West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – The No. 14-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell in the team's 2022-23 season opener at No. 6 West Virginia, 4712-4645. The Mountaineers (1-0, 1-0, Great American Rifle Conference) beat the Tigers (0-1, 0-1 GARC) 2337-22291 in smallbore and 2375-2354 in air rifle. "I'm really proud...
Tigers Second Half Comeback Not Enough to Down Panthers

MIAMI, Fla. – Following a tie with SIUE, the Tigers made the trip down to Miami to face-off with Florida International. Despite taking the lead in the second half, Memphis would face the 3-2 loss to the Panthers. After today's game, Memphis moves to 5-1-2 for the season and...
No. 14 Memphis Falls at No. 15 Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The No. 14-ranked University of Memphis rifle team dropped a hard-fought match at No. 15 Navy on Sunday morning in Annapolis, Md., 4696-4677. Navy won smallbore, 2321-2311, and air rifle, 2375-2366. We are really happy with how today's match against Navy went," head coach Morgan Phillips...
Memphis Defense Smothers Temple, 24-3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football team used another stellar defensive performance to defeat Temple, 24-3, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Tigers are 4-1 to start the season for the first time since 2019 and 2-0 in...
