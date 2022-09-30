Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Nursing Broken Nose in Addition to Concussion After Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose, in addition to a concussion, in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday. Leonard is still dealing with "significant" swelling to the area, and the extent of the damage is unclear. "He's the heart and...
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills
The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor 'Definitely' Plans on Playing vs. Broncos After Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wants to play Thursday against the Denver Broncos, but his status remains very much up in the air because of an ankle injury. "I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go you can't go," Taylor told reporters Tuesday. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
TMZ: Police Investigating Fight at Youth Football Game Involving LeGarrette Blount
Gilbert, Arizona police are looking into a fight at a youth football game that allegedly involved former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, according to TMZ Sports. Following a game between Blount's team, GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears, the players exchanged customary handshakes on the field. Drone footage showed...
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer
Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly. The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:. A...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
Cowboys Rumors: Cooper Rush to Start vs. Rams; Dak Prescott Injury Recovery Ongoing
Cooper Rush's journey as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys isn't over just yet. Rush is expected to start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams while Dak Prescott continues to recover from a thumb injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Prescott told reporters last week he...
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?
NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
