ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills

The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Steelers#Nfl#American Football#Espn#The Atlanta Falcons
Bleacher Report

TMZ: Police Investigating Fight at Youth Football Game Involving LeGarrette Blount

Gilbert, Arizona police are looking into a fight at a youth football game that allegedly involved former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, according to TMZ Sports. Following a game between Blount's team, GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears, the players exchanged customary handshakes on the field. Drone footage showed...
GILBERT, AZ
Bleacher Report

Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate

The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?

NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens

Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy