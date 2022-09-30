In central proximity to Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C., the Brandywine Valley is an ideal location for Mid-Atlantic sporting events, easily accessible from the Philadelphia International Airport and I-95. Pair the right facilities and accommodations of nearly 4,000 rooms with surrounding entertainment to create the perfect play for your event – save the Hail Mary’s for the game. Indoors, outdoors, or on ice, Chester County can accommodate even the most unconventional sporting events, from mud runs and lantern festivals to national curling championships and equestrian competitions. In 2022, the Brandywine Valley was proud to host the USA Archery Target Nationals & U.S. Open. Expand your brand in the Brandywine Valley; read on for facility details to inspire your event.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO