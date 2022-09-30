ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
The Hawk Eye

Meet Fort Madison senior Jordyn Boyer, the high school athlete of the week

Burlington High School has had many great girls swimmers through the years. One look at the record board on the wall in the BHS pool reveals a long list of top-notch swimmers who have come through the program through the years. Yet it has been 14 years since Burlington last had a state qualifier in girls swimming. Brena Peterson qualified in one-meter diving that year. ...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pennsylvania State
fcfreepress

SU Women’s soccer battles to a 1-1 draw with Kutztown

The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 1-1 tie at Kutztown on Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Keystone Field. The match remained scoreless going into halftime. Kutztown (6-2-2, 5-2-2 PSAC East) found the back of the net first with...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Upgrade Your Game in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley

In central proximity to Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C., the Brandywine Valley is an ideal location for Mid-Atlantic sporting events, easily accessible from the Philadelphia International Airport and I-95. Pair the right facilities and accommodations of nearly 4,000 rooms with surrounding entertainment to create the perfect play for your event – save the Hail Mary’s for the game. Indoors, outdoors, or on ice, Chester County can accommodate even the most unconventional sporting events, from mud runs and lantern festivals to national curling championships and equestrian competitions. In 2022, the Brandywine Valley was proud to host the USA Archery Target Nationals & U.S. Open. Expand your brand in the Brandywine Valley; read on for facility details to inspire your event.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season

Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team has been dominant in the first half of the season. The QV girls won seven of their first eight matches and all seven victories were by 3-0 scores. The Quakers stood in second place in Section 4-2A with a 5-1 record with their lone...
LEETSDALE, PA
George Mason
Franklin County Free Press

SU Volleyball falls at Millersville, 3-1

The Shippensburg University volleyball team started strong on Friday night, winning the first set, but it was not enough to defeat Millersville in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Pucillo Gym. Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, and 17-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (8-9, 2-2 PSAC...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers trio advances to WPIAL golf final round

Three members of the North Allegheny boys golf team advanced to the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament. Sophomore Chris Hoffman and juniors Collin Wang and Jake Watterson advanced after finishing among the top 36 at the first-round competition Sept. 27, at Champion Lakes Golf Club in Bolivar.
WEXFORD, PA

