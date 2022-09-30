ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Sept. 29, 2022: Rates Tick Up

A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Thursday. There's been a big gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates moved up as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in...
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Washington Examiner

Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
moneyweek.com

Hundreds of mortgage products withdrawn as interest rates surge

Hundreds of mortgage products have been withdrawn after sterling crashed to the lowest levels in decades against the dollar and the Bank of England said it wouldn’t hesitate to step in and raise interest rates further. Almost 300 mortgage deals have been pulled in the last 24 hours alone,...
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
BBC

Bank of England says it won't hesitate to raise interest rates

A late afternoon double dose of attempted reassurance -- firstly from the Treasury, and then from the Bank of England. What's new from the Treasury is a timeline with dates attached. So there'll be a series of statements from various cabinet ministers about ideas we heard about on Friday. For...
Daily Mail

The 'worst case scenario' graph that should send chills down the spine of every Australian home owner and renter - as economist warns house prices could plunge by 44 per cent

Australian house prices could plunge by up to 44 per cent if the Reserve Bank keeps raising interest rates to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades, new modelling shows. Economics research firm Digital Finance Analytics has modelled the best and worst case scenarios for property prices as...
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
