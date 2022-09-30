Clays Mill Road partial closure

From Saturday, October 1 to Saturday, October 8, Clays Mill Road from Springhill Drive to Harrodsburg Road will be completely closed to everyone except residents.

This closure is scheduled to coincide with Fayette County Public School’s fall break to help with traffic flow. Residents may access Springhill Drive using Lafayette Parkway. The closure is necessary for stormwater pipe installation and final milling and paving of the roadway.

Clays Mill Road from Rosemont Garden to McCubbing Drive remains closed to through traffic.

Construction on Clays Mill Road is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2023. For more information, visit lexingtonky.gov/clays-mill-road-project.