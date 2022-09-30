ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Fire Station No. 6, Hollabaugh Recreation Center Improvements Put in Motion

Garland, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Adeh_0iGywvs600

The new site for Fire Station No. 6 and improvements to Hollabaugh Recreation Center were officially put in motion Thursday, Sept. 29, as Mayor Scott LeMay and the City Council led staff, project leaders and other guests at groundbreaking ceremonies.

It was the third time in less than two years that ground had been broken at multiple sites on the same day as Garland continues to quickly implement the record $423.7 million bond package that Council proposed and voters approved in 2019.

At Station No. 6, 6450 N. President George Bush Turnpike, it was merely a ceremonial first turn of the dirt. Crews have been actively digging on the site near Campbell Road for a couple of weeks. The area around the station has changed dramatically in the 42 years since the original Station No. 6 was built and the new location will allow for better response times.

The first of three redesigned and relocated fire stations from the Build Garland bond program, Station No. 6 will feature three pull-through apparatus bays. Those will be heavily vented to limit firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens and protect the crews when they are in the living side of the station.

Fire Chief Mark Lee said that camaraderie and cohesiveness is crucial to a crew’s success and praised the design of the station for providing many opportunities for communal connectivity. Chief Lee thanked voters for addressing modern needs in fire operations and equipment.

Council then moved to 3925 W. Walnut St. to kick off a 14,300-square-foot expansion and upgrade of the Hollabaugh Recreation Center. The project will provide:

  • A new gymnasium with basketball and pickleball courts
  • An inside walking track
  • New lockers and restrooms
  • Upgrades to the kitchen, fitness equipment and furniture

In addition, the main entrance and reception desk will be flipped to the west side of the building, to set the stage for an upcoming project from the Build Garland bond program – a new Walnut Creek Branch Library adjacent to the Hollabaugh Recreation Center.

Special guests included Mary Hollabaugh, whose late husband Harris Hollabaugh was a Council Member and Parks Board representative and relentless advocate for the recreation center for West Garland that opened in 2011 and is named after him. Hollabaugh's daughters Lisa Dalton and Nancy Greer also attended the ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals

After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council looks to address affordable housing issue with creation of public facility corporation

Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation Sept. 19. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved the creation of a public facility corporation to address the need for affordable housing and redevelopment. Affordable housing has become a major regional concern as housing costs rise across...
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
Garland, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

Plano Fire Department to hold grand opening for training center on Saturday

Residents are invited to see the Plano Fire Department's new training facility in action this weekend. From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Plano's new fire training facility, located at 4637 McDermott Road, will host a grand opening, allowing the community to see the state-of-the-art complex in action.
PLANO, TX
garlandtx.gov

Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager

Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase

The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The next day, police confirmed they believe this incident to be a double murder-suicide.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
CARROLLTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Dalton
Person
Mark Lee
KSST Radio

1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30

At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
advocatemag.com

Kayak rental business closes amid ‘vendor criteria’ changes

White Rock Paddle Company is calling it quits after 13 seasons on White Rock Lake. Owners say new “vendor criteria” is making it difficult to compete “as a small business.”. In a note posted on Facebook, the kayak rental company thanked customers and said they were honored...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#George Bush#West Side#Fitness Equipment#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The City Council
easttexasradio.com

Missing Person “Susan Taylor” Located

Denison Police located Susan Taylor around noon Friday, Sep 30, who was the focus of a welfare check requested by the housekeeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since Sep 27, a day after friends reported her missing. Healthcare providers were medically checking her, and authorities notified her family.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new elementary school

Argyle ISD held a special event Wednesday night to celebrate the district’s newest school campus. Argyle South Elementary School opened last month in Canyon Falls as the district’s third elementary school to accommodate surging growth numbers. It was part of the voter-approved 2017 bond package and serves more than 800 students from pre-K to 5th grade.
ARGYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Focus Daily News

Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
ARLINGTON, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

One airlifted following vehicle vs. cow crash on SH 34

TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34. The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
TERRELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy