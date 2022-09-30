Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
Fox 19
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
The impacts of Ohio’s minimum wage hike beginning January 2023
DAYTON — Ohio is set to have the largest increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve. The state minimum wage will rise to $10.10 per hour non-tipped employees come January, that is 80 cents higher than it is now. News...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
WDTN
Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today
Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
How a 22-year-old making $32,000 in Cincinnati, Ohio spends her money
Aspeyn Langhals, 22, lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and earns about $32,000 a year as a veterinary physical rehabilitation assistant. Langhals helps dogs and cats rebuild strength and minimize stress on their joints due to age or surgeries. She's balancing her job while training to become a certified canine rehabilitation nurse. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
Fox 19
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati. The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday. It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Act of kindness causes ripple effect in Richmond in honor of Officer Burton
An incredible act of kindness inspired by the relationship late Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton had with her community.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
Comments / 0