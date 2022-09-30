Read full article on original website
Related
On Podcast, Chris Cuomo rails against right for highlighting Biden gaffes: 'I don't want to hear about Biden'
Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted conservatives on his new podcast for highlighting President Biden's gaffes, suggesting President Trump was more gaffe prone.
Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear debate on alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a closely-watched case Tuesday on whether Alabama engaged in racial gerrymandering when redrawing its congressional map.
Comments / 0