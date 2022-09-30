Ohio Revised Code 5715.17 mandates to advertise the Board of Revision of Mercer County has completed its work of equalization, and valuations have been revised and completed for Tax Year 2022. The new valuation is open for inspection October 1, 2022. Final hearing will be October 13, 2022, at 10:00...

