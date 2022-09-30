Read full article on original website
Saturday, October 1st, 2022
Ohio Revised Code 5715.17 mandates to advertise the Board of Revision of Mercer County has completed its work of equalization, and valuations have been revised and completed for Tax Year 2022. The new valuation is open for inspection October 1, 2022. Final hearing will be October 13, 2022, at 10:00...
County holds renewable energy, maps meeting
CELINA - Mercer County commissioners on Thursday held an informational meeting about potential maps restricting renewable energy development for the county. County administrator Kim Everman explained by inviting public feedback at the meeting, commissioners could potentially make adjustments to draft maps before going through the formal hearing process. Commissioners under...
