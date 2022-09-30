Read full article on original website
Kris Deitsch
2d ago
the trucking industry needs to quit hiring illegals who can't read our traffic laws and who have no business driving a 18 wheeler to kill us.
Reply
5
Ricca Rinae
1d ago
as a truck driver I say all the time everybody doesn't need to be driving a truck.....bless those peoples families
Reply
3
Related
hometownstations.com
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
countynewsonline.org
Deputies investigate crash in which a Greenville woman was killed
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 PM advising of a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49. 25 year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at SR 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
Lima News
Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision
OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said. >> Tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Brookville Sunday. Crews were called to reports of a car that crashed into a structure, catching on fire, on East Westbrook Road in Brookville around 2:30 a.m., Englewood Dispatch confirmed. A medical helicopter was initially called to...
peakofohio.com
Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash
A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
Semi truck carrying cars destroyed after overnight fire on I-70 in Clayton
CLAYTON — The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 is shut down near Crestway Road after a semi-truck trailer caught fire overnight in Clayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene just after 2:00 a.m., according to OSHP dispatch. Dispatch confirmed to us that no one...
WANE-TV
2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash
42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Defiance
DEFIANCE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 7:34 PM. Michael S Gonzales, age 47, of Hicksville, Ohio was operating a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Power...
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A Dayton man was arrested on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop Thursday evening just after 6 o’clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a gray Acura traveling north on Route 68. A check of the registration returned to a 2001 Audi and a...
WANE-TV
Man arrested after chase on I-69
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
2 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle in Champaign County Wednesday. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened in the area of Runkle Road and Kite Road around 4:30 p.m. According to the...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
miamivalleytoday.com
Men jailed on abduction charges
PIQUA — Two men involved in two separate incidents in Piqua this week are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and felony abduction after allegedly holding two separate females against their will. Jared Neff, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27,...
