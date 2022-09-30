ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Comments / 3

Kris Deitsch
2d ago

the trucking industry needs to quit hiring illegals who can't read our traffic laws and who have no business driving a 18 wheeler to kill us.

Ricca Rinae
1d ago

as a truck driver I say all the time everybody doesn't need to be driving a truck.....bless those peoples families

hometownstations.com

Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Deputies investigate crash in which a Greenville woman was killed

Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 PM advising of a crash at the intersection of SR 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49. 25 year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at SR 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
GREENVILLE, OH
Lima News

Three injured in Ottawa Township head-on collision

OTTAWA TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 109 on Friday. Isaiah Lomeli, 25, of Ottawa, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday evening with moderate injuries he sustained from the crash, which occurred around 7:43 p.m. along state Route 109 near Road H in Ottawa Township when his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA, OH
peakofohio.com

Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash

A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
EAST LIBERTY, OH
WANE-TV

2 dead in semitruck crash in Mercer County, Ohio

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a semitruck that killed two people Thursday afternoon. Police received a call at 1:35 p.m. about a crash that happened at the intersection of state Route 49 and Fox Road south of Fort Recovery, Ohio.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
WDTN

2 dead after Mercer County tractor trailer crash

42-year-old Karen Bucklew of Greenville was driving a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on SR 49 when 25-year-old Anil (no last name) of Fresno, California, who was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by Bucklew.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Defiance

DEFIANCE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 7:34 PM. Michael S Gonzales, age 47, of Hicksville, Ohio was operating a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Power...
DEFIANCE, OH
wktn.com

One Person Injured in Findlay Crash

An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
FINDLAY, OH
peakofohio.com

Passenger injured following crash on 33

A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A Dayton man was arrested on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop Thursday evening just after 6 o’clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a gray Acura traveling north on Route 68. A check of the registration returned to a 2001 Audi and a...
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Men jailed on abduction charges

PIQUA — Two men involved in two separate incidents in Piqua this week are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after being charged with domestic violence and felony abduction after allegedly holding two separate females against their will. Jared Neff, 27, of Greenville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27,...
PIQUA, OH

