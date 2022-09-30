ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

NJ State Police trooper injured after crash in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO – A New Jersey State Police trooper was injured after being involved in a crash Thursday in Puerto Rico, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said Saturday. On September 29, four troopers traveling in a vehicle were involved in a collision with another vehicle in Puerto...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed in Town of Thompson

TOWN OF THOMPSON – A woman was struck and killed after she got out of her car at 321 Old Liberty Road in the Town of Thompson at mid-morning on Friday. Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said preliminary investigation found that the female driver traveling in the area of 321 Old Liberty Road heard a noise, pulled over to check where it was coming from and was struck and killed by another car traveling in the same southbound direction toward the Village of Monticello.
THOMPSON, NY
wesb.com

Rollover Accident in Mt. Jewett

Only minor injuries were suffered in a rollover accident in Mt. Jewett. The Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance were dispatched shortly before 2 AM Thursday morning for a report of a rollover accident with fire. Wilcox Elk were called in for aid and set up a potential landing zone if air rescue were needed.
MOUNT JEWETT, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod man charged with murdering mother, burning body found in Truro home

TRURO -- A man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead in a Truro home on Friday, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Police initially responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. They found a man outside the house and a fire on the lawn. "As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door," the D.A. said. A SWAT team eventually made it into the house. Adam Howe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with murder. He'll undergo a mental health evaluation. The D.A. said they believe the deceased to be 70-year-old Susan Howe, Adam's mother. 
TRURO, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MINNESOTA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA

