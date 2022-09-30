Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Police trooper injured after crash in Puerto Rico
PUERTO RICO – A New Jersey State Police trooper was injured after being involved in a crash Thursday in Puerto Rico, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said Saturday. On September 29, four troopers traveling in a vehicle were involved in a collision with another vehicle in Puerto...
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck and killed in Town of Thompson
TOWN OF THOMPSON – A woman was struck and killed after she got out of her car at 321 Old Liberty Road in the Town of Thompson at mid-morning on Friday. Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said preliminary investigation found that the female driver traveling in the area of 321 Old Liberty Road heard a noise, pulled over to check where it was coming from and was struck and killed by another car traveling in the same southbound direction toward the Village of Monticello.
Family to hold wake for 19-year-old Gardiner teen who died in car accident
Wake services for 19-year-old Hailee Witherel, from Gardiner, will be held Friday Sept. 30th from 4-7 p.m. at Copeland Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz.
Utility pole damaged in Mercer County ambulance crash
A crash involving an ambulance knocked out power to some people living in Mercer County.
wesb.com
Rollover Accident in Mt. Jewett
Only minor injuries were suffered in a rollover accident in Mt. Jewett. The Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance were dispatched shortly before 2 AM Thursday morning for a report of a rollover accident with fire. Wilcox Elk were called in for aid and set up a potential landing zone if air rescue were needed.
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Name released of victim in fatal Endicott house fire
On September 28th, the Village of Endicott Fire and Police Departments responded to a fatal house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.
Easton Man, IT Manager ID'd As Victim Killed In Salisbury Township Small Plane Crash
A 49-year-old former IT manager has been identified as the victim killed in a small plane crash in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Keith Kozel, of Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township after the crash around 1:40 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Cape Cod man charged with murdering mother, burning body found in Truro home
TRURO -- A man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead in a Truro home on Friday, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Police initially responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. They found a man outside the house and a fire on the lawn. "As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door," the D.A. said. A SWAT team eventually made it into the house. Adam Howe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with murder. He'll undergo a mental health evaluation. The D.A. said they believe the deceased to be 70-year-old Susan Howe, Adam's mother.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
2news.com
Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Traffic Worker Near Lake Tahoe
A traffic worker is dead after am n accused of driver under the influence crashed into them near Lake Tahoe. CHP says a man was arrested in connection with hitting the worker with his car late Monday night.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
