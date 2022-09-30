Boomer is petrified of Gio reverse jinx as Mets get ready for Braves

Gio, excited for this weekend’s huge series between the Mets and Braves, began dreaming of a potential New York sweep to lock up the NL East during Friday’s show, and Boomer had to stop him from voicing his fantasy.

Why? He doesn’t want to see the very real reverse Gio jinx in effect when a playoff bye is on the line.

“I said I want it to happen, not that I think it’s going to happen,” Gio said in his defense. “When I say something is going to happen, when the opposite happens. When I say something I want to happen, that doesn’t necessarily mean the opposite is going to happen.”

Boomer wasn’t comforted after Gio said he didn’t think the Braves would sweep, immediately fearing the reverse jinx would indeed result in Atlanta taking all three games from New York. But Gio isn’t making any predictions. He has too much respect for the reverse jinx.

“I’m not making a prediction for this series,” Gio said. “Because I don’t want to be held responsible for this.”

