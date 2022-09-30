Read full article on original website
OKLAHOMA CITY COMPANIES AND OWNER PAY NEARLY $2 MILLION FOR USED OIL PROCESSING, TRANSPORTATION, AND STORAGE VIOLATIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY – January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Higher energy costs adjusts Edmond Electric FCA rate
Starting in October, a change in the Fuel Adjustment Cost rate will appear on Edmond Electric customer's monthly bill.
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Norman Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption On Monday
The City of Norman has asked utility customers to conserve water on Monday as contractors work to replace a carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant. The city said customers should conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to ensure uninterrupted water service for all customers.
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Oklahoma Legislature approves $125 million investment for 2 new psychiatric hospitals
The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding for two new psychiatric hospitals.
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Midwest City votes to end contract with The Criminal Justice Advisory Council
Midwest City has voted to end its professional service contract with The Criminal Justice Advisory Council, or CJAC, the advisory council for the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County?
We've done the research and these are candidates who Cleveland County voters will see on their ballots Nov. 8. The post Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County? appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Apple steps up union-busting effort in OKC Apple Store
Apple is expanding their efforts to end a union push in their Penn Square Mall store and in some cases may be violating NLRB rules. The post Apple steps up union-busting effort in OKC Apple Store appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Agenda released for Commissioner meeting
The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • REAP Grant application to add 5 new miles of 6” line and 10 new…
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
