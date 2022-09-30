ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

chickashatoday.com

OKLAHOMA CITY COMPANIES AND OWNER PAY NEARLY $2 MILLION FOR USED OIL PROCESSING, TRANSPORTATION, AND STORAGE VIOLATIONS

OKLAHOMA CITY – January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Agenda released for Commissioner meeting

The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • REAP Grant application to add 5 new miles of 6” line and 10 new…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Artists make splash with new murals at OKC's Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - 37 new murals are decorating the Plaza District in Oklahoma City. The unveiling on Saturday was for the 7th annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Artists are chosen from all over North America to participate, beginning their murals in late September. The event is to celebrate creative...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women

Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE

